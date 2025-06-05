Oh Boy... Something HUGE Is Going on Between Trump and Musk

In a stunning Oval Office appearance, President Trump suggested a possible falling out with Elon Musk, citing the Tesla CEO’s apparent about-face on the administration’s signature legislation, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” Trump didn’t hold back, accusing Musk of turning sour only after a key electric vehicle (EV) subsidy was cut from the final version of the bill—a move Trump framed as necessary and fair.

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate,” Trump said, referring to the now-scaled-back subsidies that had been a windfall for electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla. “They want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy… and, you know, they’re having a hard time, the electric vehicles.”

Trump claimed Musk was fully aware of the bill’s contents all along. “Elon knew this from the beginning,” Trump insisted. “That hasn’t changed…. But I know that disturbed him.”

The tension apparently extends beyond policy. Trump revealed Musk had lobbied for a Democrat to run NASA—a request Trump firmly denied. “We get certain privileges, and one of the privileges is we don’t have to appoint a Democrat,” Trump explained. “He wanted that person… and we said no.”

Despite some warm recollections, Trump made it clear that he felt personally stung.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship…. I don’t know if we will anymore,” he said. “I was surprised.... He said wonderful things about me… He’s worn the hat: ‘Trump was right about everything.’”

He repeatedly emphasized that Musk only began voicing concerns after the bill’s EV cuts, insinuating that Musk’s discontent was less about principle and more about profit. “He never had a problem until right after he left,” Trump said. “He knew everything about it… better than almost anybody.”

Trump also touted the bill’s economic benefits, brushing off deficit criticisms. “Even the CBO, which is run by Democrats… just came out with phenomenal numbers,” he said. According to economic adviser Scott Bessent, the Congressional Budget Office scored tariff revenues at $2.8 trillion over ten years—enough to make the bill revenue-positive. “It gives you a tremendous surplus,” Trump said. “But we’re not allowed to use that.”

But the tension with Musk lingered throughout. Trump reminded the press that he had stood by Musk for years—politically and personally. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot,” Trump said. “He hasn’t said bad about me personally… but I’m sure that’ll be next.”

I wouldn’t doubt it. Moments ago on Truth Social, Trump posted on Truth Social that Elon “went CRAZY!” when he took away the EV mandate, and that Elon “was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave.”

Immediately after that, he threatened to axe Elon’s government contracts.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote. “I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Trump’s followers on Truth Social are not happy at the way he’s treating Musk.

Meanwhile, Musk is disputing Trump’s characterization of what’s going on.

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Such an obvious lie. So sad. https://t.co/sOu9vqMVfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He even dropped this bomb:

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

I dunno what’s going on between these two, but Trump’s long had a problem with loyalty, and he should know better than to keep turning allies into enemies.

