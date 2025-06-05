Team Biden Is Panicking as Autopen Scandal Heats Up With New Investigation

On Wednesday, President Trump took a bold step toward exposing what many have suspected for years: Joe Biden was merely a figurehead during his presidency. Now, in a clear sign of panic, Biden is desperately trying to push back on the mounting evidence that he wasn’t the one calling the shots, especially in the final months of his term.

With growing scrutiny over the White House’s use of an autopen to sign off on executive orders and pardons, Biden’s team has switched to damage-control mode.

“In recent months, it has become increasingly apparent that former President Biden’s aides abused the power of Presidential signatures through the use of an autopen to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline and assert Article II authority,” Trump stated in a memo. He accused Biden’s inner circle of orchestrating a coordinated cover-up, using the autopen to push through radical policies while hiding the fact that Biden was no longer mentally fit to govern.

Citing the DOJ’s refusal to prosecute Biden due to mental incompetence, Trump notes, “Biden’s cognitive issues… were even ‘worse’ in private,” with staff scripting his every word and shielding him from scrutiny. Meanwhile, over 1,200 presidential documents were issued, 235 judges appointed, and dozens of violent criminals pardoned — including 37 federal death row inmates, many of them child killers and mass murderers. The vast majority of these orders were signed via autopen, which was “especially true of actions taken during the second half of his Presidency, when his cognitive decline had apparently become even more clear to those working most closely with him.”

The memo formally directed White House Counsel, working in coordination with Attorney General Pam Bondi, to investigate “whether certain individuals conspired to deceive the public about Biden’s mental state and unconstitutionally exercise the authorities and responsibilities of the President.”

With the walls closing in on Biden's shadow presidency, Team Biden has decided to put out a statement of denial.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency,” a statement attributed to Joe Biden released Wednesday evening claimed. "I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false. This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations.”

Did Joe Biden really write this statement, or did one of the people who were running the Oval Office for him? The phrasing sounds like the writer was trying to mimic Biden's speaking voice, as if we wouldn't notice.

Regardless of who actually wrote the statement, there’s a big problem with it: We know these claims aren’t true. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) revealed back in January that Biden couldn't recall signing the executive order halting LNG exports.

“I said, 'Mr. President, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? You understand you’re fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine because they’ve got to get their gas from him,'” Johnson related.

He said Biden insisted, “I didn’t do that." But in fact, someone had signed the executive order just weeks earlier.

When Johnson pressed for details, it became painfully clear that Biden had no idea what the executive order actually said.

“I thought, 'We’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country?'” Johnson recounted, after he realized the president was completely in the dark. “I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.”

The presidential autopen has been around since the 1950s, but its legal standing has always been questionable at best. Barack Obama was the first to push the envelope in 2013, signing a bill into law from the comfort of his Hawaiian vacation, all while relying on a 30-page memo from the Bush administration’s legal team to justify it — because apparently, nothing says “presidential leadership” like rubber-stamping legislation from a beach chair.

But Joe Biden’s use of the autopen isn’t just legally murky; it’s downright alarming. This isn’t about convenience anymore; it’s about who’s actually in charge. Unlike with Obama, who at least made a show of authorizing its use, Biden’s autopen episodes are wrapped in a fog of uncertainty. Because of the evidence of the man's cognitive decline, it is not clear whether Biden was always aware of orders and pardons being signed, or if he was included in the process at all.

In addition to the investigation ordered by Trump, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer says he will be issuing a subpoena to Joe Biden’s White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

🚨 I gave Joe Biden’s doctor a simple choice: cooperate or be subpoenaed.



I’m now sending a subpoena.



The American people demand answers and @GOPoversight is working swiftly to get them. https://t.co/7fPxP9m9US — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 4, 2025

