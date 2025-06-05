Christopher Wray Should Be Locked Up for Running Biden's Goon Squad

After President Trump's first term — which I was a big fan of — I wrote on more than one occasion that I thought his biggest failure was not firing Christopher Wray. While I have no direct way of confirming this, I suspect that he may have agreed with me once or twice from 2021-2024.

Advertisement

When Wray's new boss Merrick Garland took over the Department of Justice in 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation was immediately tasked with being Joe Biden's taxpayer-funded goon squad, existing almost solely to mete out punishment on the Democrats' political enemies. Garland, Wray, and the drooling moron in the Oval Office earnestly began targeting people for the crime of being Trump supporters. While actual criminals flourished under Biden's border policies and progressive prosecutors in blue cities, the FBI was going after people who sang hymns outside of abortion clinics.

Those of us who grew up during the Cold War hearing and reading about horror stories that were going on behind the Iron Curtain rightfully felt that history was repeating itself, just on a different continent.

Fake Catholic Joe Biden's puppet masters really had it in for American Catholics, which may have been the most Soviet thing of all. The commies are terrified of religion, as we all know. The Goon Squad decided that Roman Catholics who attended the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) were stealthily recruiting for white supremacist groups. This was an extension of the Garland DOJ unsubstantiated hysteria about white domestic terrorism being the biggest threat to the Republic.

I don't exclusively attend the TLM, but I have frequented it. I can assure you that the only thing they're organizing against is Vatican II.

When the Republicans took the House back after the Red Trickle 2022 midterms, they had some questions for Wray. He insisted that the memo raising the alarm about the Trad Catholics was an isolated and misguided incident.

Advertisement

Yeah, about that.

This is from my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs:

A major mark against the Biden-Harris administration and the FBI at the time led by then Director Christopher Wray involved blatant anti-Catholic bias. During the previous administration, a document known as the Richmond Memo was circulated from that field office to other offices and employees, with a whistleblower sounding the alarm and raising awareness in 2023. Wray and then Attorney General Merrick Garland were hauled before Congress to testify. The information they provided was often less than satisfactory. In hindsight, it's even worse, given how much more we now know. Not surprisingly, the bias was worse than initially known. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday revealed that there were more documents that were anti-Catholic, and also relied on the far-left and highly discredited Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). Even more incredible is that Grassley also revealed that there was a second memo. Though it was never published, it contradicts Wray's testimony.

Perjury is always tough to convict on, especially perjury before Congress. I think that AG Bondi should give it the old college try in Christopher Wray's case. If ever a guy needed to be made an example of, it's the FBI director who gave the green light to a dawn raid on the home of a pro-life activist so that he could be arrested in front of his terrorized family.

More and more, I find myself lamenting the fact that President Trump will never be the vindictive SOB that the Democrats say he is. He never was going to be, of course, but he's also far too busy being a real president who has to clean up all of the messes left after four years of a fake one. While it wouldn't erase the damage that was done, seeing Wray in a prison jumper would cause an epidemic of bleeding ulcers in the rest of the Biden Stasi.

Advertisement

Obviously, it wouldn't really be vindictive either: Wray broke the law. That should be investigated with vigor right now. Let's see if there is anything else he may have lied about. My money is on "yes" for that.

American patriots who suffered under the Biden commie cabal deserve more than a bunch of "I told you so" moments. The Democrats spent all of last year repeating the mantra, "Nobody is above the law." Let's show them that we agree.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

My PJ Media colleagues and I will continue going after leftist lunacy for as long as it exists, which means we're gonna be busy for a while. Our stalwart VIP family keeps us going. If you would like to become part of it, you can subscribe here and use the promo code FIGHT for a huge 60% discount.