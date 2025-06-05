Is Trump Secretly Working to Scrap the One Big, Beautiful Bill?

Is President Trump secretly working with Elon Musk to sabotage his “One Big, Beautiful Bill?” It sounds crazy, but hear me out.

On Wednesday's broadcast of "Carl Higbie Frontline” on Newsmax TV, host Carl Higbie offered a bold theory that may sound conspiratorial at first, but the more you think about it, the more it makes a certain strategic sense. In a passionate monologue, Higbie floated the idea that Donald Trump might be quietly aligning with Elon Musk to tank the very tax bill he’s publicly supporting, all as part of a larger effort to force Congress to deliver a better deal.

“I have a theory,” Higbie began. “And this is just my theory, but I’ve recently been pretty right about a lot of things, so I’m just gonna roll with it. I think Trump might be working in tandem with Elon here to tank his own bill in a 4D chess move.”

At the center of this theory is a curious detail: Trump has said nothing critical about Elon Musk, even after Musk’s high-profile criticism of the bill’s deficit implications. As Higbie pointed out, that’s unusual behavior from Trump.

“How many people in Trump’s political career have come out against something he wants, and he hasn’t obliterated them?” Higbie asked. “Ron DeSantis says one bad thing about Trump, Trump ruined his presidential potential. [Rep. Thomas] Massie, 99% aligned with Trump, doesn’t vote for the Big Beautiful Bill, and Trump’s supporting a primary against him. So why hasn’t Trump said anything negative about Elon?”

This is a fantastic observation. The lack of backlash does seem out of character. Higbie suggests that Trump is reading the room and seeing how much fiscal conservatives dislike the ballooning deficit.

“Maybe Trump is also reading the country that’s not thrilled about massive deficits and saying, ‘Ooh, maybe I shouldn’t have settled for what Congress gave me, so let’s put Congress in the hot seat and force it back to the drawing board.’”

“Is it crazy to think?” he asked. “I don't think so.”

Higbie also hammered Congress for making the Trump tax cuts temporary in the first place. “Okay, well, first off, it was their idea to make the Trump tax cuts temporary,” he said. “I realize there’s procedural reasons, but the procedure sucks. So don’t tell me we have to pass something so you can cover your own behind for not passing permanent tax cuts the first time, Mike Johnson.”

He noted that while the bill’s tax cuts kick in now — a major Republican selling point — the spending cuts don’t start until 2029. “Why not start ’em tomorrow?” Higbie asked. “So we’re just gonna increase the deficit by, like, $5 trillion?”

His conclusion was clear: You can be pro-Trump and still call out bad policy. “Folks, there’s a bunch of people out there that think this is some monolithic scenario, where you either support Trump and the bill or you don’t. It’s not that simple,” Higbie said. “You know I’m one of the most staunch MAGA guys since 2015, okay? You can be against something that Trump is for and still support Trump.”

Is President Trump working with @ElonMusk to tank OBBB? pic.twitter.com/hB8hhhLUR2 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) June 5, 2025

As wild as it sounds, Higbie’s theory deserves a closer look. When Trump doesn’t attack someone, that’s often more telling than when he does. And in politics, especially Trump-era politics, silence can be its own kind of message.

