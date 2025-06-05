Another CA University Under Scrutiny for Antisemitic Violence

Yet another university in California is under investigation by the Trump administration due to numerous reports of antisemitic harassment and violence on the campus. Our educational system truly is poisoned by radical anti-Jewish ideology.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt is the latest university under investigation by the Department of Education, with a new case opened in May. Nonprofits Jewish on Campus and The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law filed complaints against the university for severe antisemitic unrest, resulting in the department’s investigation, according to Campus Reform. The Education Department will determine if the university is guilty of Title VI civil rights violations.

Kenneth Marcus, chairman of the Brandeis Center, reacted to the announcement: “Not only did the Cal Poly administration refuse to prosecute brazen, violent acts of anti-Semitism, but they allowed their students to be victimized over and over, offering them nothing but a callous disregard for their continued harassment.”

He added, “We hope this investigation will force Cal Poly to stop sweeping anti-Semitism under the rug, and it will serve as a sign to all universities: indifference to bigotry and hatred will not be tolerated.” From he Brandeis Center release:

Jewish students were repeatedly attacked, forced out of areas of campus, and subjected to ongoing anti-Semitism on campus grounds. Anti-Israel campus protestors threw fake blood on Jewish students, vandalized campus property with anti-Semitic slurs, and yelled chants that glorified Hamas through a megaphone and taunted Jewish students with messages like “go away Nazis” and “Zionists are all homophobes” while the students were trying to celebrate a Jewish holiday… [A] Cal Poly student approached Chabad, a Jewish student group that was tabling at a club fair, and began shouting that the Jewish students were baby killers, genocide supporters and land stealers. The student grabbed items off the table and put his body in front of Chabad’s station – scaring off other students and physically blocking them from approaching – and inserted himself between the rabbi and students who were engaged in discussion. Instead of reprimanding the assailant for the disruptive behavior or intervening in the encounter, the Associate Dean for Student Life told the Jewish students that they should pack up and leave the fair.

And when a ritual item was stolen, the administration reportedly told Jewish students they needed to take specific measures to prevent any more thefts. In other words, the administration is accused of treating Jewish students as the problem instead of the victims.

Universities under investigation by Education Department include Yale, Columbia, Vanderbilt, UPenn, Harvard, University of Denver, New York University, and University of Texas at Arlington. It is unclear if all of them are under investigation for antisemitism or for other reasons too. The department is also investigating multiple school districts, including in Fulton County and Santa Ana. Campus Reform explained:

In April 2024, Campus Reform reported about pro-Palestine demonstrations at Cal Poly, Humboldt, including graffiti and other vandalism that reportedly cost “millions” of dollars to repair. Despite this, in August the local district attorney’s office dropped most of the charges against anti-Israel protesters.

The president of the university resigned after the 2023-2024 school year and the extreme anti-Israel protests that occurred on campus.

The current interim president, Michael Spagna, claimed in an email to students and staff obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, “We are working closely with The California State University to respond to OCR’s investigation and ensure we are compliant with all federal requirements.”

Trying to put up more of the show of opposing antisemitism, he reportedly added, “We also recognize that this may be an especially difficult and painful time for our Jewish students, faculty, and staff, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure our entire campus community can feel safe.”

Now seems like a good time for the Trump administration to cut off all federal funding to universities that refuse to address rampant antisemitism on their campuses.

