The Morning Briefing: I Don't Want to Be Greedy, but Can We Get Some COVID Comeuppance Now?

Look, I know that things are going very well these days for those of us over here on the right side of the political aisle. President Trump and his merry band of anti-Swampers have been hitting one home run after another since lunchtime on January 20. Heck, now that the dismantling of the Department of Education is underway, I should be so thrilled that I don't care what happens going forward.

People all around me have been writing and talking about the five-year anniversary of the onset of the COVID nightmare back in 2020. Thinking about all of that is something that I try not to do. I'm very good at compartmentalizing and I like to keep the COVID-19 dark stuff locked up in a place where my conscious or subconscious aren't likely to stumble upon it. The remembrances of others these past couple of weeks have, unfortunately, unlocked the COVID compartment.

Rick wrote a VIP post the other day detailing why he thinks a pandemic "reckoning" is in order. I couldn't agree more. We would all like that, I'm sure, even though we may differ on how to go about it.

After reading my partner in thought crime Stephen Green's column reminding us of the COVID celebrity lockdown serenade I might be advocating for harsher punishment for the tyrants. Quoth the VodkaPundit:

It's said that nothing is as bad as what you can imagine. Except, of course, for John Lennon's "Imagine." Particularly when it's sung as a series of treacly solos by well-meaning (???) celebrities trying to make us little people feel better about being locked in our homes, and having our jobs, businesses, schools, playgrounds, and access to dying Nana in the nursing home all taken away.

Advertisement

Look, on my best days just hearing "Imagine" makes me get in touch with parts of my psyche that weird me out a little. It's truly one of the most hideous famous songs in the history of music. Stephen has more on that in his column. Recalling the lockdown celebrity singalong cover of "Imagine" really triggered my desire for retribution. I wouldn't be surprised if one day people are allowed to plead "Imagine" in court and get away with all sorts of things.

The Trump administration is doing a good job of cleaning out the tyrannical riffraff from the federal bureaucracy. Better yet, he's replacing them with some people who were blackballed for telling the truth in 2020. This is from Catherine:

The Senate confirmed Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday, a victory for honest science versus corrupt, biased pseudo-science at the federal level. The COVID-19 lockdowns and other government policies that the NIH pushed under previous leadership were disastrous, which is why top NIH officials Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci were so desperate to censor free speech revolving around their terrible policies. One of the targets of tech-government censorship collusion during lockdowns was Bhattacharya, as the Twitter Files showed. But now that the tables have turned and the Trump administration has put the censored doctor in charge at NIH, the agency will hopefully no longer prioritize authoritarian government power over the scientific method.

Advertisement

That is a bit of sweet revenge, I suppose. Let's be honest though, we're all hoping that the key government players from the pandemic to get their due. Seeing Anthony Fauci perp-walked and outfitted in an orange jumpsuit is the dream, isn't it? If President Trump's undoing of Joe Biden's autopen preemptive pardons works out we may get to see that.

Fauci insisted that he didn't need a pardon for anything, but evil people never view themselves as evil. I'm sure Adolf Hitler fancied himself as a sparkling wit who was delightful at parties.

Consequences aren't a big part of the lives people on the Left who do awful things to others, which is galling. The worst of the COVID tyrants — Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer come immediately to mind — have body counts for which they're not being held responsible. Cuomo lost his job because he was a sexist pig at work and he's already attempting a political comeback. All of the elderly people he sent to die in nursing homes don't seem to weigh on his conscience at all.

I'm no legal expert, so I don't know what, if anything can be done to the execrable people who held sway during the pandemic. I just know that complete societal breaking is just around the corner if people who abuse their power to ruin the lives of others keep getting away with it.

SFK of the Day: Fingers Crossed That the Trump Effect on the GOP Lasts Far Beyond His Presidency

"It was the Bushies who acted like their hair had been set on fire when it became obvious in 2016 that Donald Trump was going to win the Republican nomination. Along with their consultant class grifter/fluffers, they did everything they could to undermine Trump during his first term. Much to the relief of liberty-loving Americans, Trump's steely resolve was no match for the GOP's Bush/Cheney invertebrate wing in the long run."

Advertisement

Shot of Vodka: You Want to Win a War? This Is How You Win a War

"That's why I've often found the phrase "forever wars" so frustrating. In context, complaining about "forever wars" is often more of a way to shut down debate than a historically accurate assessment. What makes our poor military performance in places like Afghanistan sting so much isn't that we were mired in so-called "forever wars," but that they were wars of choice, not of national survival, that we chose to conduct inconclusively. All that spilled blood, and for what?"

Everything Isn't Awful

"Goat Napping in the Sun" was the Pixies' most underrated album.

Goat napping in the sun.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/J4LtxCh29x — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) March 26, 2025

