New NIH Head’s Confirmation a Win for Objective Science

The Senate confirmed Dr. Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health on Tuesday, a victory for honest science versus corrupt, biased pseudo-science at the federal level.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 lockdowns and other government policies that the NIH pushed under previous leadership were disastrous, which is why top NIH officials Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci were so desperate to censor free speech revolving around their terrible policies. One of the targets of tech-government censorship collusion during lockdowns was Bhattacharya, as the Twitter Files showed. But now that the tables have turned and the Trump administration has put the censored doctor in charge at NIH, the agency will hopefully no longer prioritize authoritarian government power over the scientific method.

“Great news!” inventor and physician Robert Malone hailed Bhattacharya’s confirmation. Physician-scientist Vinay Prasad praised Bhattacharya as “clearly qualified and the best candidate.” Cardiologist John Mandrola slammed Senate Democrats for voting against Bhattacharya: “If you want to heal science, how can 47 thinking humans vote against a proven academic and a Stanford professor? Science should be apolitical. Come on, you all.”

Dr. Bhattacharya was confirmed as the Director of the NIH today and not a single Democrat voted to confirm him. The rot in the democrat party has festered to the point where they can no longer vote on qualifications - only along party lines. Shame on them. @DrJBhattacharya — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) Mar 24, 2025

Advertisement

Related: There’s a New NIH Sheriff in Town!

Legal expert and Article III Project head Mike Davis emphasized the importance of Bhattacharya’s confirmation, too, on Truth Social. “This is great news. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya got vilified by the Covidians for doing what scientists are supposed to do everyday [sic]: Question the science. That is the scientific method.”

Unless you are more interested in misusing taxpayer money and abusing government authority, as previous NIH officials were, particularly under Biden. Davis highlighted the value of scientists who actually care about objective research: “That is how we get scientific advancement and human progress. And [Bhattacharya] was correct—and the Covidians were catastrophically wrong. How many people, particularly the vulnerable, unnecessarily suffered from science-free cloth-mask mandates, 6-foot social distancing, COVID lockdowns, and other mindless and cruel measures?”

More than one study concluded that lockdowns claimed far more lives than they saved. Davis continued, “How many kids, particularly poor black kids, suffered learning loss, neglect, and abuse? How many sick people, particularly the elderly, died alone? How many Americans, particularly conservatives, got censored, silenced, deplatformed, and cancelled for questioning The Science (this madness)? Jay will reform NIH and hold accountable those who corrupted science for power and money. Jay will Make Science Great Again.”

Advertisement

The federal government should not be involved in healthcare at all, but at the very least, it should prioritize quality research over propaganda to support preconceived and tyrannical government policy. Bhattacharya has a huge task ahead of him in reforming NIH.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!