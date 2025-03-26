‘This Is What the Left Has Become,’ and It Is Grotesque

Last week, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) lamented that the “loon wing of the Democratic Party is firmly in control." Which is a completely fair assessment. Kennedy quipped that the GOP's strategy for handling Democratic extremists was to simply let them run their mouths.

“Our Republican secret plan for dealing with the Democrats is called Operation Let Them Speak,” he said.

Enter Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who has become one of the most vocal and visible members of the Democratic Party and has become a major problem for the Democrats. In the past week alone, she has called for violence in the #TeslaTakedown movement and for someone to physically assault Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). And then she mocked Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) with a crude insult referencing his wheelchair use while speaking at the Human Rights Campaign.

“We in these hot-a** Texas streets, honey, you all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now,” she said. “And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-a** mess, honey.”

Abbott has used a wheelchair since an accident in 1984 left him paralyzed.

With those comments, her verbal diarrhea has finally gotten the GOP to move to hold her accountable, and one of Crockett's House colleagues has filed a resolution to censure her.

On CNN Tuesday night, the usual suspects were defending Crockett. John Berman noted that Crockett insisted she was referring to Abbott’s policies, not his disability. But he pointed out that she had previously made similar remarks about Abbott, referencing “wheels in rolling” in a past social media post. Scott Jennings wasn’t buying the excuse and delivered a brutal assessment of the Democratic Party.

“She tried to walk it back and obviously forgot about her previous commentary using that exact same insult,” he said. Sarcastically, he added, “I don’t know how the Democrats came to appoint Jasmine Crockett as the unquestioned leader of your party, but thank God.”

He argued that Crockett embodies the modern left. “I think what she should do is go on TV twice as much as she is right now, maybe three times as much. Because every time she appears and makes one of these mistakes, says something radical, it only further divides her party from the rest of the other 80% of America who can’t stand this.”

Jennings went further and tied Crockett’s comments to a broader trend of left-wing hostility. “But the problem is there’s an audience for it. I heard Jimmy Kimmel’s audience cheering on Tesla vandalism. I hear ‘The Daily Show’ audience cheering on attacks on Elon Musk. I hear the human rights audience cheering on an attack on a man in a wheelchair. And I realize this is what the left has become, an angry mob of people who are cheering on attacks on a guy in a wheelchair and vandalism against people who bought a Tesla. It’s pathetic.”

Blinded by partisanship, Democrats have become so consumed with their own ideological purity that they reflexively lash out at anyone who doesn’t toe their radical line — even if it means calling for violence against people they disagree with or mocking a man in a wheelchair. Crockett’s remarks weren’t just a tasteless jab at Greg Abbott; they were a glaring example of the left’s instinctive hatred for anyone outside their political bubble. Instead of engaging in civil discourse or debating ideas, Democrats default to ridicule, smears, and outright dehumanization of their opponents.

