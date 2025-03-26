Crazy Congresswoman Says Melania Should Be Deported

I was going to start this article by pointing out that Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) will be 87 years old this summer, and it seems like her senility is catching up with her, but upon further reflection, I realized Waters has never quite been sane. Her latest claims may be some of the most nonsensical, though.

According to Newsweek, "Waters participated in a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, where hundreds gathered to oppose the Trump administration and the DOGE's efforts to dissect the federal government." That in itself puzzles me. Why are people protesting someone who is trying to save their tax dollars?

Anyway, the protest somehow turned to the topic of Donald Trump deporting violent criminals — I guess Waters is afraid that she is losing her voter base — and the good congresswoman from California brought up the whole birthright citizenship thing. And then she suggested that Trump should deport his own wife, Melania.

When he talks about birthright, and he's going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania. We don't know whether or not her parents were documented, and maybe we better just take a look.

Here's the video.

Maxine Waters wants to deport Melania pic.twitter.com/5ja21ES3qV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2025

Come on, Maxine. You can't be that dumb. Or is it ignorance? Or are you assuming you're speaking to a crowd with a very low IQ? (I mean, again, if they're protesting someone trying to save them money, they're probably not the brightest.) Whatever the case, let me put it in terms you might understand.

Mrs. Trump was born in Slovenia in 1970. She moved to New York City in 1996 to continue her career, and she met the president in 1998. They were married in 2005, had Barron in 2006, and on July 28, 2006, she became a naturalized citizen of the United States the right way, the same way that hundreds of thousands of people do each year.

In 2018, her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, became U.S. citizens, and they did so through family-based immigration laws. I'll concede that the president has not been a fan of this type of immigration, but it was all done legally and on the up-and-up. Unfortunately, Amalija has since died, but Viktor is often seen traveling and spending time with his daughter, son-in-law, and grandson.

What is there to investigate? Why would we deport the first lady?

In 2023, Mrs. Trump actually made a rare appearance at a naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington — reportedly with her husband's support — and spoke about how tough the process is to become a U.S. citizen legally. According to CNN, she "described the difficulties of trying to familiarize herself with immigration law, conducting research and painstakingly gathering information and paperwork."

"My personal experience of traversing the challenges of the immigration process opened my eyes to the harsh realities people face, including you, who try to become US citizens," she said, adding that her "life turned into a labyrinth of organizing paperwork."

Anyway, on Wednesday, Elon Musk re-posted a Fox News story about Waters' stupid speech accompanied by one simple sentence: "At some point, the many crimes of Maxine Waters will catch up to her."

At some point, the many crimes of Maxine Waters will catch up to her https://t.co/qNTUhsAUlJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2025

Somebody pop me some popcorn. I want to watch that happen. But let's hurry; Waters is pushing 90.