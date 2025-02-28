The Morning Briefing: Can We Send DOGE to Deal With the 'Free-Palestine' Brats?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The man with a leaking barn roof should never offer cleanliness tips to a timeworn haberdasher.

Before we get to the "pity poor Gaza" freaks I just wanted to come clean about something. I am not at all caught up with the Jeffrey Epstein stuff. I mean, like, all the way back to the beginning. Sure, I loved the "Epstein didn't kill himself" memes, but I never bothered to read up on much of it. All I know is that, if we do learn everything, there may be pictures of Bill Clinton spooning with Prince Andrew and an underage pool boy.

I don't have the bandwidth for that.

The wearisome, ignorant, "Free Palestine" campus criminals are still at it, which is unacceptable. They would insist that they're not criminals, of course. Leftists think that rioting, looting, and disrupting the lives of others all fall under the First Amendment "right of the people to peaceably assemble." They're wrong, but there aren't consequences for that on college campuses these days.

Columbia University in Manhattan has been one of the longest running anti-Semitic protest cesspools in Academia ever since the Hamas attacks on Israel in October of 2023. The execrable modern day Brownshirts first acted up a mere week after the Hamas savages slaughtered kids at a music festival.

Rick wrote about the latest scofflaw disruptions at Columbia and its sister school Barnard College:

Last month, on the first day of classes for the new term, several pro-Palestinian protesters entered a classroom where the "History of Modern Israel" was being taught. They handed out flyers showing a boot crushing the Star of David and made it impossible for the instructor to continue. Two of the students who disrupted the class were expelled. This brought a reaction from some pro-Palestinian activists who stormed the dean's office and proceeded to have a "sit-in." A small group of masked demonstrators “forcibly entered Milbank Hall” and “physically assaulted a Barnard employee, sending them to the hospital,” Robin Levine, Barnard College’s VP for Strategic Communications, said in a statement Wednesday evening.

I'm no lawyer, but I know for certain that assault isn't a First Amendment right.

As Rick notes, Columbia hasn't handled any of this well since the unrest first began. There are no adults in charge at Columbia, and the ones who pretend to be are complicit in everything that the miscreants are up to. The case for burning Academia to the ground keeps being made.

The New Trump Order isn't going to tolerate the latter day Nazi nonsense. This is from my friend and RedState colleague Brandon Morse:

According to a report from Israel's Channel 12 News on Wednesday, a DOJ task force is looking into the pro-Hamas demonstrations that took place on college campuses after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, which saw the murder of 1,200 innocents, as well as kidnappings and rapes. This task force is being led by Leo Terrell, who told Channel 12 that those who actively attempted to restrain Jewish people from attending class on campus or attempted to intimidate them will be seeing jail time, according to Jewish News Syndicate:

I was obviously kidding about DOGE in the headline. All of President Trump's administration is working on cleaning up the societal garbage that was strewn all about the country by Joe Biden and his "America Last" commie handlers. I did a lot of shows with Leo Terrell back in the PJTV days. He's not only brilliant, he's a great guy too. I can think of no one better to deal with this.

The campus prog Nazis need more than a slap on the wrist. Until now, they haven't even gotten one of those. The real world is going to be a rough place to visit for these entitled brats.

Have a great weekend, everyone. It's my birthday tomorrow, and I have to rest up for some day drinking.

