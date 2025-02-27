Warfare at the Washington Post: Journalists in ‘Open Rebellion’ Against Jeff Bezos

It’s not exactly a secret: Liberal journalists wanna write liberal stories and bash conservatives! But the problem is that there’s not an audience for it. The Washington Post lost $77 million last year.

Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, knows how to build a successful, stable, sustainable business: He’s worth about $227.5 billion and was the brains behind a little-known company called Amazon. It’s given him a firsthand window at commerce trends and spending habits. More than just about anyone else, he understands how households make financial decisions.

And he’s under absolutely no obligation — moral, political, or otherwise — to underwrite leftwing propaganda.

The Washington Post isn’t a public trust or a nonprofit educational program. Bezos spent $250 million on the Post in 2013 with the intent to make money. The Washington Post explicitly acknowledged IN PRINT that this “isn’t a charity case for Jeff Bezos” and “there’s little reason to believe this is a passion project.”

He’s a businessman making business decisions.

And because the Washington Post was hemorrhaging millions upon millions of dollars each month, Jeff Bezos opted to make an editorial shift:

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning:



I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages.



We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too… — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 26, 2025

According to CNN, Washington Post journalists are now in “open rebellion” against Bezos.

Marty Baron, the Post’s revered former executive editor under whom the outlet won 11 Pulitzer Prizes, told CNN in a statement that Bezos has ironically undermined personal liberties by “cravenly yielding to a president who shows no respect for liberty,” writing that the billionaire — whose holdings also include a sizeable chunk of Amazon and space technology company Blue Origin — “has prioritized those commercial interests over The Post, and he is betraying The Post’s longstanding principles to do so.” “It was only weeks ago that The Post described itself as providing coverage for ‘all of America,’” Baron wrote. “Now its opinion pages will be open to only some of America, those who think exactly as he does.”

Baron’s critique pulls back the curtain and reveals the staggering level of entitlement among D.C.’s journalists: The Post’s opinion page was certainly not for “all of America!” It was a one-sided, unrelenting, biased drumbeat that blasted conservatives, eviscerated Trump, and wrote love letters to all things liberal. Republicans and the conservative perspective were persona non grata.

Oddly, when the Washington Post was providing its award-winning coverage for “all of America,” it never endorsed a single Republican presidential candidate. Not even once by accident!

But the liberal hysteria against Bezos was just getting started:

Meanwhile, Cameron Barr, a former senior managing editor for the Post, shared in a LinkedIn post that he would end his “professional association” with the Post, saying that Bezos’ changes were “an unacceptable erosion of its commitment to publishing a healthy diversity of opinion and argument.” Current staffers echoed those sentiments. Philip Bump, who writes the “How to Read This Chart” newsletter at the Post, asked Bluesky “what the actual f**k” five minutes after the announcement went out. Post tech reporter Drew Harwell on Bluesky shared a summary of comments on the story generated by the Post’s own AI tool that highlighted “significant discontent” from readers and “a strong sentiment of betrayal among long-time subscribers.” And, tellingly, David Maraniss, an editor at the paper, said on Bluesky that he would “never write for (the Post) again as long as (Bezos is) the owner.” “An absolute abandonment of the principles of accountability of the powerful, justice, democracy, human rights, and accurate information that previously animated the section in favor of a white male billionaire’s self-interested agenda,” Amanda Katz, who recently parted ways with the Post’s Opinion section, said of the overhaul on Bluesky.

All because Jeff Bezos said he wanted to defend personal liberties and free markets!

It’s a level of unhinged vitriol and frothing outrage that is so disproportionate that it makes the journalists look like kooks. Most Americans value personal liberties and free markets. It’s not at all a controversial concept to mainstream Americans — which is the demographic Bezos is trying to activate.

These whining Post writers weren’t equity holders in the paper: They were salaried employees! Jeff Bezos paid them to fulfill a specific business model. He even gave ‘em the benefit of the doubt and went down the “resistance” and/or “Democracy dies in darkness!” rabbit hole with gusto.

Remember, the Washington Post adopted its dopey “Democracy dies in darkness!” slogan way back on Feb. 22, 2017 — over eight years ago! — and it’s now 2025. Trump just won the popular vote, Republicans just won both houses of Congress, and his newspaper just lost another $77 million. Bezos is many things, but he’s not an idiot.

Of course, he made a change! Only a braindead dolt would continue to follow the same losing formula!

And in doing so, he removed the mask of entitlement and duplicity on the radical left.

If you noticed, the Democrats never objected to Bezos and his billions when he was doing their bidding. But now that he’s gone MAGA, he’s an evil oligarch:

This is what Oligarch ownership of the media looks like:



The second-richest guy in the world, Bezos, owns The Washington Post. He has now declared that the editorial page of that paper is going Trump right-wing.



Surprise, Mr. Musk agrees. We must support independent media. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2025

But Sanders doesn’t actually mean “independent media.” Because it doesn’t matter to him if the Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, George Soros, or the Communist Party. The only thing that matters is that it helps Democrats and hurts Republicans.

It turns out that democracy doesn’t die in the darkness. But bad businesses like the Washington Post do.