Episode 24: A Conversation With Ryan Burge From 'Graphs About Religion'

After a brief hiatus due to minor issues such as elections, inaugurations, and wildfires that threatened to destroy California, we are back. This week, we talk with Ryan Burge, an associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University and the man behind the substack "Graphs about Religion." Ryan can crunch real numbers about matters of faith, and he has made an interesting observation.

Advertisement

Non-denominational Christians are on the rise in the United States as many mainline Protestant churches continue to see numbers crater. Ryan suspects that the rise of the "non-denoms" correlates with the number of people who no longer trust institutions, be they ecclesiastical, governmental, or otherwise. Another factor is the increasing distrust we have in one another. There are some pros to having a small and independent church, but as you will hear from the discussion, there are some cons as well.

As always, we appreciate you taking the time to join us here on PJ Media and giving us a little bit of your day for this podcast. Since, at the moment, the podcast does not have any sponsors such as pillow manufacturers, precious metal companies, freeze-dried food, or our own line of realtors, we are grateful for your support. You can give us a listen on PJ's podcast page or Apple and Spotify. If, perchance, you are in a generous mood and feel like sticking a crowbar in the old trifold wallet, why not become a VIP member? In addition to supporting this podcast and the work we do here, you can avail yourself of a world of goodies too numerous and wondrous to be confined to the pale descriptors of the English language. Click here now — and use the code FIGHT at checkout for an incredible 60% off your new membership! Operators are standing by!*

Advertisement

*Sorry, we are fresh out of Ginsu knives, Slap Chops, and Pocket Fishermen.