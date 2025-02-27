BREAKING: Another Cache of Epstein Documents Has Been Released

On Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Pamela Bondi, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), declassified and publicly released files detailing the horrific crimes of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files expose his sexual exploitation of more than 250 underage girls across multiple locations, including his homes in New York and Florida. The first phase of declassified documents fell short of all the hype and expectations, as it only included materials that were previously leaked but had never been formally released by the U.S. government.

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” Bondi said in a statement. “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.”

Another cache of documents was released Thursday evening.

Here is a list of the documents, with links.

None of these documents are new, and they were previously in the public domain.

After the release of the first phase of documents, Bondi accused the FBI of withholding crucial files, and the Department of Justice is set to provide the full set of documents by Friday morning, ensuring transparency in the investigation.

Bondi demanded the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Initially, the department received around 200 pages of documents, but it was later revealed that thousands more pages related to Epstein’s investigation and indictment had not been disclosed. In response, Bondi has given the FBI a deadline to deliver the remaining documents and has assigned FBI Director Kash Patel the task of investigating why the request for all the documents wasn’t met.

"By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access," she wrote. "The Department of Justice will ensure that any public disclosure of these files will be done in a manner to protect the privacy of victims and in accordance with law, as I have done my entire career as a prosecutor."

We'll see if we get the goods in the morning.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”