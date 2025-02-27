BREAKING: Phase 1 of the Epstein Files Released. Here’s What We Learned (and Didn't Learn)

On Thursday, following through on a campaign promise, the Trump administration released documents related to the notorious predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously described the scale of Epstein’s abuse as “sick,” confirming over 250 victims. Trump signed an executive order on his third day in office ordering the release of the Epstein files, and many have been wondering when they’d come out, or even if they would. The delay in the release of the files, Bondi explained, is due to efforts to protect victims’ identities, but she assured that flight logs and names would be released.

Numerous high-profile figures have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein, with records and reports confirming that many flew on his private jet to his infamous island, Little St. James. Among them is former President Bill Clinton, who took multiple flights on Epstein’s plane—though he insists he never visited the island—along with Prince Andrew. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has also been suspected of making the trip.

So, what do the documents say?

Well, unfortunately, this drop doesn't appear to have what many of us were hoping for.

We were expecting to see flight logs indicating which celebrities, politicians, and other high-profile individuals flew on the "Lolita Express" to Jeffrey Epstein's private island, as well as other evidence linking these individuals to crimes against victims. We did not get that. We got newspaper clippings and a lot of redacted documents that gave no information about alleged predators who visited the island. Bondi is now accusing the FBI of withholding documents from her.

"Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein," Bondi said in a letter dated today to FBI Director Kash Patel. "In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein's list of contacts, and a list of victims' names and phone numbers."

The letter continued:

I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents. Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information. By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access. The Department of Justice will ensure that any public disclosure of these files will be done in a manner to protect the privacy of victims and in accordance with law, as I have done my entire career as a prosecutor. I am also directing you to conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed. You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days.

Phil Wegmann from RealClear Politics posted on X: "I'm told that the letter below concerning Epstein files is legitimate, but that speculation that FBI Director Patel and AG Bondi are at odds is inaccurate." A DOJ sourse told RCP, "They're 100% on the same page."

More on this as it develops.