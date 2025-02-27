Did Would-Be Trump Assassin Have Help? What Is the FBI Hiding?

Nine months after Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots at President Trump during a rally in Butler, Pa., we're still being kept in the dark about what really happened. And if you think we're getting the full story from the FBI, I've got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you because something isn’t adding up.

Advertisement

Crooks is described by those who knew him as a "seemingly mild-mannered" 20-year-old with nearly straight A's throughout school and an impressive 1530 SAT score. Somehow, he transformed into an assassin on July 13, 2024. Yet, unlike most mass shooters, he left no manifesto explaining his actions.

Trump miraculously survived with only an ear wound. Unfortunately, rally attendee Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed, and two others—David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 54—were seriously wounded.

The official narrative says Crooks acted alone, but sources told The New York Post that the FBI has been actively obstructing efforts to solve the mystery of his motives. Even more shocking, there may be evidence he wasn’t acting alone.

Private investigator Doug Hagmann, for one, isn't buying the lone gunman theory. "We don't think he acted alone," Hagmann told The Post. "This took a lot of coordination. In my view, Crooks was handled by more than one individual and he was used for this [assassination attempt]. And I wouldn't preclude the possibility that there were people at the rally itself helping him."

Hagmann's team claims their geofencing analysis found that one of the electronic devices located with Crooks during the shooting is still pinging today at Bethel Park High School. If true, that's a bombshell revelation that demands answers.

While the FBI says they accessed Crooks' phone and other electronic devices, including encrypted messaging apps in Belgium, New Zealand, and Germany, they've been suspiciously tight-lipped about what they found.

Advertisement

What are they hiding?

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) discovered that while a Secret Service sniper delivered the fatal shot to Crooks, a local SWAT officer initially took him down—a detail conveniently omitted from the FBI's reports. Higgins believes Crooks acted alone but says the FBI has continuously obstructed his investigation.

Recommended: Cache of Epstein Files Released. Here’s What We Learned (and Didn't Learn)

Perhaps most suspicious of all, Crooks's body was released to his parents just eight days after the shooting—with most officials involved in the investigation being kept in the dark—and was promptly cremated, eliminating any possibility of further forensic analysis.

Those who knew Crooks tell a very different story than the "wild lunatic" narrative pushed by the media. Xavier Harmon, his former teacher, said, "I don't think he set out to kill the president. My guess is, he messed with the wrong individuals about what they were going to do, and it was different from what he thought it was going to be."

Jim Knapp, a former guidance counselor, described Crooks as "a middle-of-the-road young man from a typical Bethel Park-type family" and believes "something happened" to him between high school graduation and the shooting.

Crooks's friend Mark Sigaroos summed it up perfectly: "It's presented like an open and shut case, like 'Oh, he went crazy' but it doesn't really add up. It's like JFK."

Advertisement

Some believe Crooks was radicalized while at Allegheny Community College but his academic advisor Todd Landree doubts it. He remembers Crooks as being smart and being impressed with one of his assignments, a chess project he printed out in 3-D so blind people could play chess, which he said was “fantastic.” Even though Congressman Higgins has been named chairman of a new subcommittee that will continue the shooting investigation, Xavier Harmon doubts the truth will ever come out. “I just want everybody to understand who Thomas really was and the individual I knew,” he said. “The monster being created is not the individual who sat in my classroom for two years. I’m going to focus my heart and my mind on that young man.”

Nine months later, and we still don't have answers. The American people deserve the truth about what happened that day in Butler.

What is the FBI hiding, and why?