We the People Don't Need No Stinkin' Commie Activist Judges

Just when we think it's safe for young women to go back into the water and compete against only women and not a bedlamite dudette in a bikini, along come activist judges to spew communism in the face of sanity.

FACT-O-RAMA! Forcing young women to compete against men—and then shower naked with them—is sick, and you'll understand if I can't let such perversian pass without mocking the brain-free, easily-controlled simps who embrace "woke" so that someone doesn't call them names like "transphobe," "thinker," or "sane."

Trump's February 5, 2025, executive orders (EO) stated that men with kangaroos in the top paddock can't jump into the ring and beat the potato salad out of female athletes. It's sad that we are even at this point in history. What's worse, activist pinko judges are doing everything they can to stop Trump's attempt to bring normalcy back to the United States and are thwarting him from the bench, even when it comes to defending women in sports.

FACT-O-RAMA! There is a long and sad list of young women who have been injured while playing sports where a man is allowed to compete alongside women. The left celebrates these men—who typically suck when competing against other men—as they knock young women into Conucssionville, USA, and simulataneously beating out women for trophies, accolades, and college scholarships.

Let's take a look at some of the robed dopes trying to speed-bumb Trump's attempts to make America Great again.

Judge Royce Lamberth, judge for the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, nominated by Reagan:

Lamberth decided to block the Trump admin's attempt to imprison transgenders with other men, stating that doing so would subject the Mrs. Doubtfires' to safety concerns, despite a hillock of evidence showing that trans convicts rape female inmates.

PSYCHO-RAMA! Women who were raped by a trans animal were told by a court they had to refer to the alleged rapist by "she/her" pronouns.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, United States District Court for the District of Columbia, nominated by Obama:

Trump decided to fire Biden-era DOJ stooge Hampton Dellinger, but Jackson stepped in and stopped the firing—for now.

Jackson also sent Trump ally Roger Stone to prison for three years and oversaw the case of Paul Manaforte (he got seven years) and came down hard on J6ers who took insurrection-y selfies while peacefully walking through the Capitol.

Judge Paul Engelmayer, Manhattan-based U.S. District, nominated by Obama:

Engelmayer's latest assault on Trump was when he tried to stop DOGE from accessing data at the Treasury Department because who wants a group of patriots shining a light on multi-billion-dollar fraud for free?

Trump chum Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wisc) immediately moved to impeach Engerlmayer. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) is on board, too.

🧵



I’m drafting articles of impeachment for US District Judge Paul Engelmayer.



Partisan judges abusing their positions is a threat to democracy.



The left has done “irreparable harm” to this country. President Trump and his team at @DOGE are trying to fix it. — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) February 11, 2025

Judge Angel Kelley, Boston District Court Judge, nominated by Biden:

Judge Kelley, who believes "there is systemic racism in almost all systems, particularly the court system," put a temporary halt to Trump's attempt to stop funding administrative costs related to the Nation Institute of Health.

PINKO-RAMA! Judge Kelley ruled that a police department could punish a police officer for referring to Geooge Floyd as, heavens, a "criminal."

Judge Brendan Hurson, United States District Court of Maryland, nominated by Biden:

Trump signed an executive order stating that vile communists could no longer ginsu the genitals of so-called transgender kids. Hurson moved to block the order, thus allowing for the continuation of gender-affirming care child mutilation.

What Have We Learned?

The Marxists are not backing down. Despite Trump clown-slapping Kamala on Election Day, sending a clear message about which direction we want the country to go, apparatchiks are digging in their six-inch heels and fighting Trump on every front, and that includes courtrooms around the nation.

Why do so many of these legal roadblocks involve crazy men in thongs? Because the globalists are exploiting the trans crew to spread cultural Marxism.

That said, I predict our "normie" friends and family members will pull back further from the Mao-maos every time they move to defend fraud or allow big medicine to scatter, chunk, and dice kids into Waffle House hash browns.

The war against the putrescence we call the globalist deep state didn't end on Election Day. That's the day it started.

