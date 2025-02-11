The Morning Briefing: Force the Democrats to Explain Their DOGE Vapors

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Erenbueth took great delight in even the most inconsequential wick trimmings.

These first few weeks of President Donald Trump's second go at the presidency have both exhilarating and surreal. As we have been talking about here almost every day, watching Trump and his administration implement his agenda at warp speed has been nothing short of a miracle to behold. It's been more like watching an action movie than politics.

What has been surreal is listening to the Democrats as they plaintively wail from the dark, twisted alternative universe that they live in. It's a terrifying place of their own creation, and one which they don't seem in any hurry to leave. They're addicted to their misery over there.

The Democrats are treating everything that President Trump does as if it will rend the very fabric of the universe. We've become used to their disproportionate responses to all things Orange Man Bad. The Dems' superpower is always being able to become worse even when you think that they've plumbed the deepest depths of depravity. Their reactions to the first few weeks of the Trump 47 era have seen them go lower than ever before.

Finding and eliminating financial waste in the federal bureaucracy in order to save the taxpayers some money seems like something that everyone could get behind, doesn't it? Not our friends the Democrats. They've been euphemistically referring to taxes as revenue for so long that they're now buying their own B.S. Democrats are so ideologically cocooned that they're often ignorant to the fact that they're actively involved in ripping themselves off.

It's a real sickness with them. This is from Robert:

Elon Musk announced Monday: “The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

That's how the Swampsters are behaving when they know that the critical spotlight is on them and there's a guy at the door with a shiv in one hand. The Republic wasn't going to survive much longer with people like that running amok and abusing their power.

The Dems' fierce defense of all government spending borders on unnatural. It takes a special kind of denial to not question any of what the government does with our taxes. I've heard Democrats out in the wild complain about their taxes; quite frequently, actually. The Democrats in Congress who are making egregious taxation the hill they want to die on obviously aren't in frequent touch with their constituents.

But they keep getting elected. Go figure, huh?

This is a golden opportunity for Republicans in Washington to force their Democratic counterparts to defend their lust for ripping off the citizens of this great land. The Dem-friendly mainstream media certainly isn't going to press them on it. "What are you afraid that DOGE will find?" should ringing around all over the Capitol. Make these unhinged lunatics (Elizabeth Warren has been yelling for three weeks) explain to the American people why they shouldn't know how their tax dollars are spent.

Make them stay in that scary place of there for a long time.

