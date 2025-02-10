Is This the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Boy Scouts?

On Feb. 8, 2025, the Boy Scouts of America marked its 115th anniversary in a disheartening way by officially changing its name to "Scouting America." This rebranding reflects more than just a cosmetic adjustment; it signifies a troubling departure from the organization’s foundational principles, succumbing to the relentless pressures of political correctness and gender ideology.

BSA announced the name change last year: “Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life. This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”

“For more than a century, Scouting America’s mission has remained the same: to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law,” the organization said in a press release. “Whether it’s a camping trip, a pinewood derby car race, or a trail hike, every adventure encourages personal growth by teaching youth how to set goals and achieve them with determination. As we look to the future, Scouting America is dedicated to providing young people with the values, skills, and experiences they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Historically, the Boy Scouts have been synonymous with traditional American values. Yet in recent years, the organization has witnessed a startling metamorphosis. From allowing openly gay leaders to permitting girls to join its ranks, the Boy Scouts have diluted its once-clear mission. Each change has chipped away at the stability and reputation of an organization that, for over a century, has positioned itself as a bastion of ethical training and character development.

“Scouting America has helped instill timeless values for multiple generations of Americans,” said Roger Krone, the organization’s president and CEO. “In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the values and skills instilled by Scouting are more critical than ever and the need for strong character, ethical decision-making, and effective leadership remains paramount. As we celebrate 115 years of service to our nation, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing a safe and supportive environment where young people can develop these essential qualities, empowering them to reach their full potential and preparing them to become responsible and engaged citizens.”

Can Scouting truly retain its core mission amidst such sweeping changes? Will activities like camping trips and trail hikes — once celebrated as tools for personal growth — still have the same impact when the organization stopped upholding Christian values and turned its back on being an organization where young men could learn leadership, survival skills, and discipline without the social dynamics or distractions that come with co-ed settings?

The organization has indeed had some tough times with declining recruitment.

Still, was embracing wokeness the answer?

The heart of scouting has been lost amidst the growing demands for “inclusivity,” and I can’t help but wonder if this is the final nail in the coffin for the organization.