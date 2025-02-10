MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:40 AM on February 10, 2025

Did you watch the Super Bowl yesterday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Southeast High School Scarlet Knights? Those high school kids put on an impressive effort, but next time, maybe Southeast shouldn't send the girls' team.

Then there was the halftime show, which my 14-year-old loved and left me in a permanent state of WTF, so it's never been clearer to me that I fell out of the desired 25-54 demo last year.

Anyway, it's another Monday with Five O'Clock Somewhere at the usual time and place.

See you then — can't wait. 

Stephen Green

