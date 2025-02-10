As Trump Tries to Stop Waste of Government Money, FEMA Wastes Some More

Donald Trump is president again, and he is making earnest, comprehensive, and energetic efforts to end government waste. For the deeply entrenched leftist political establishment, however, it’s still business as usual for as long as they can get away with it. Although Trump has sharply criticized the corruption of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and made it clear that it will be a target of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), FEMA apparatchiks are still at it. Apparently, they’re daring Trump to make them stop.

Elon Musk announced Monday: “The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals! A clawback demand will be made today to recoup those funds.”

Let’s hope that the administration succeeds in recovering this money, for the disbursal is in direct contradiction to Trump’s promise to end the inundation of illegal migrants and a continuation of the left’s project to destroy America’s national character and ensure Democrat majorities for generations to come by opening the border to anyone and everyone who wants to waltz in.

That, of course, is very likely the idea. This money may have gone out as a continuation of a series of automated payments that no one had gotten around to stopping yet, but it could also be some leftist FEMA wonk’s attempt to throw sand into the gears of the DOGE machine just as it has started rolling.

The New York Post noted Monday that “last month, Trump signed an executive order to create a council to review FEMA as he expressed concerns over ‘serious concerns of political bias’ in the agency.” The new $59 million to New York only indicates how entirely justified those concerns are. Trump “called on the council to have its first meeting within 90 days — saying he expects a report of the findings on his desk within 180 days of the council’s first meeting.”

All this unfolded against the backdrop of real victims of disasters, for whom FEMA should be caring were it not for the agency’s overarching leftist agenda. Trump “appeared alongside still-homeless survivors of Hurricane Helene four months after the storm.” He singled out FEMA for particularly harsh criticism, saying: “I want to say that we’re very disappointed in FEMA… At one point, half of the emergency calls to FEMA went unanswered. That’s real bad. FEMA was not doing their job. The city of Asheville went without running water for two months. A whistleblower testified that some FEMA employees refused to help people who displayed Trump signs on their properties. I think that’s true, isn’t it? I read that. That’s not nice. That’s not too nice, is it?”

No, it isn’t. And just imagine what the outcry would have been if FEMA had directed its employees to ignore people who had Harris/Walz signs on their lawns. Nevertheless, the leftist media, ever mindful of the short attention span of its distracted audience, insists that Trump and Musk are politicizing the federal bureaucracy when what they are actually doing is undoing the politicization that was carried out during the Obama and Biden administrations.

The president announced that he would be “signing an executive order to begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA — or maybe getting rid of FEMA. I think, frankly, that FEMA’s not good.”

FEMA is indeed not good, and it is clearly up to no good. Once New York authorities send back the $59 million, Trump should freeze all future FEMA disbursements until there can be a thorough review, mass firings, and safeguards put into place to ensure that FEMA funds go wholly and solely for disaster relief and not to advance the left’s agenda. Imagine: Trump and Musk are trying to force FEMA to do what it was created to do, and not to meddle in spheres that have nothing to do with its stated mission. Those who are howling the loudest about this are almost certainly those who profited from it the most, in all manner of ways.