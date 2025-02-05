Uh-oh: Bondi Just Ordered an Investigation Into Biden’s Politicization of DOJ

Trump’s new Attorney General Pam Bondi has hit the ground running. If she succeeds in implementing her ambitious agenda, America will be a substantially stronger republic.

The single aspect of Old Joe Biden’s misrule that makes him by far the worst president in American history was his politicization of the Justice Department and his use of it (with Merrick Garland’s willing help) to try to ensnare and destroy Trump with an array of bogus charges. Bondi is tackling that corruption head-on: Fox News reported Tuesday that among the new attorney general’s first directives are “orders to combat the weaponization of the legal system.”

She also plans to pause federal funding to sanctuary cities, which is more of the common-sense approach that makes Trump beloved among the American people and hated among the masses. Why should cities that defy the law get federal money?

Bondi plans to set up a "Weaponization Working Group," which will work to punish those who administered "politicized justice" during the Biden administration. Fox noted that “the working group’s first reviews will include prosecutions against Trump led by former Special Counsel Jack Smith; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg; and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the civil fraud case against Trump and his family.” Oh yes. Grab some popcorn and pull up a chair. Seeing these corrupt and authoritarian apparatchiks get their comeuppance will be glorious.

As if that weren’t enough winning, “the working group will also review any potential prosecutorial abuse regarding Jan. 6, 2021; the FBI’s targeting of Catholic Americans; the Justice Department’s targeting of parents at school board meetings; and abuses of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances, or FACE, Act.”

Bondi also focused her cleanup efforts on the deep state. Remember back in Trump’s first term, when the New York Times published an article from an anonymous low-level government bureaucrat who boasted of doing everything he could to impede Trump’s agenda instead of implementing it? The deep state, the Times told us in May 2024, was “kind of awesome” in that it imposed far-left policies upon the American people no matter who the president was and what he wanted. But no more, if Bondi gets her way.

Bondi’s directive told Justice Department attorneys that they were expected to work at "vigorously defending presidential policies and actions on behalf of the United States against legal challenges." Even if the president was the detested Orange Man Bad. "The discretion afforded Justice Department attorneys with respect to those responsibilities,” the directive continued, “does not include latitude to substitute their personal political views or judgments for those that prevailed in the election." Indeed. After all, who elected the attorneys?

The directive added that "when Justice Department attorneys refuse to faithfully carry out their role by, for example, refusing to advance good-faith arguments or declining to sign briefs, it undermines the constitutional order and deprives the President of the benefit of his lawyers.” Consequently, "any Justice Department attorney who declines to sign a brief, refuses to advance good-faith arguments on behalf of the Trump administration, or otherwise delays or impedes the Justice Department’s mission will be subject to discipline and potentially termination." And not a moment too soon.

And then there are the sanctuary cities. Bondi has “directed the DOJ to identify and evaluate all funding agreements with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that provide support to illegal aliens.” She has also ordered the department to “investigate instances of jurisdictions that are impeding law enforcement, and directing they be prosecuted, when necessary.”

Can you see New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D-Scofflaw) getting prosecuted for harboring an illegal migrant, as he just boasted about doing? In contrast to the legal persecution of Trump, Murphy has actually broken an actual law. Bondi, by prosecuting him, could show that the Democrats were indeed correct when they went around smugly announcing that “no one is above the law.”

That is not even close to all for the energetic attorney general of the most proactive administration in recent memory. Bondi “will create a new Joint Task Force focused on holding Hamas accountable for its crimes against Jews during its terror attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The task force will also ‘achieve justice for victims and fight terrorist-led antisemitism.’”

She is “directing the DOJ to confirm the termination of all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at the department by March 15. She also is demanding the removal of all references to DEI in training programs — specifically ending the emphasis on race and sex-based criteria and refocusing hiring and promotion guidelines ‘solely on merit.’"

The second Trump administration has been in office for just over two weeks, and it’s as if it has been Christmas every day. Pam Bondi is just another Santa.