Should artificial intelligence be used for overreaching surveillance and military weapons? Google used to proclaim its opposition to such uses, but in a sudden and ominous update, the ever-insidious tech giant appears to have delusions of Orwellian grandeur and an increasing indifference to its technology’s harmful impacts on users.

Google has become infamous for suppressing conservatives and censoring facts on its search engine and YouTube platform (among other tech), and that is not all. While Google’s AI principles promise to “mitigate unintended or harmful outcomes,” they no longer specifically state that the powerful technology will not be used in military/weapons contexts or for overreaching surveillance. Those specifics, present in the principles as recently as Jan. 30, have been removed, and Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski slammed Google for doing so.

Responding to a report highlighting the change on X, Pavlovski posted, “Google is a company which pretends to be one thing and is the complete opposite. This is the definition of evil.”

So what specifically did Google change in its new AI standards? In the Jan. 30 version of Google AI principles preserved by Internet Archive, Google promised not to “design or deploy” AI to be used for “[w]eapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people,” or for technologies “that gather or use information for surveillance violating internationally accepted norms.”

But these passages are conspicuously lacking from the newly updated Google AI standards. It seems Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s appearance at Trump’s inauguration (unsurprisingly) betokened no desire for reform.

Google has a bad AI track record. Shockingly, in Oct. 2024, MRC Free Speech America caught Google AI Gemini shilling for the terrorist group Hezbollah, and Gemini also displayed strong anti-American bias just before Independence Day 2024.

I asked Google Gemini to generate images of the Founding Fathers. It seems to think George Washington was black. pic.twitter.com/CsSrNlpXKF — Patrick Ganley (@Patworx) February 21, 2024

And of course, who could forget woke Gemini’s female popes and black George Washington, or its refusal to produce images of Tiananmen Square? The so-called “godfather of AI” Geoffrey Hinton indicated in 2023 that he stopped working for Google because the company ceased to be a “proper steward” of AI. He seems to have been prophetic.

Google shut down its Gemini AI graphic service because it exposed the woke programming code that showed up when people asked for images representing the Founding Fathers and Popes. Few knew we had female Popes and Asian, Black and Native Americans in the Continental Congress. pic.twitter.com/gQ6yBEyACG — Lance Wallnau (@lancewallnau) March 1, 2024

Google, like Big Brother, is determined to convince you that truth is lies, war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.