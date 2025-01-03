The Morning Briefing: I Can't Wait for All of That Biden Decency and Dignity to Go Away

Top O' the Briefing

There is a lot of reflection all over the place as we wind down the longest one-term presidency in the history of the United States of America. It seems as if Joe Biden has been in office for forty years, not four. As we learned on New Year's Day, it's not time to breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

During the bad drug trip that was the 2020 presidential election, Biden and his advocates kept saying that "decency" and "dignity" were on the ballot. Anyone who had followed Biden's career knew how laughable it was to think that Biden would be the guy to do that, but reality didn't come into play much in that election.

What the Biden family brought to the White House was embarrassing tawdriness. It's like some backwoods, low-rent criminal family hit the political lottery and couldn't wait to trash the joint. I wonder if Jill Biden has hit up Hillary Clinton for pointers on how to steal stuff on her way out the door.

People can say all they want about the chaos of the first Trump term or the ego-driven classlessness of the Obama years, but nobody was finding bags of Peruvian marching powder lying around the nation's executive mansion when either of them were in office.

As part of the Biden parade of decency, the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media became more biased and corrupt than they ever had been, which is a monumental feat. The MSM hacks have been so awful for so long that it takes real effort to plumb new depths. They spent four years shaming anyone who dared point out that the drooling idiot Biden was, in fact, a drooling idiot.

I find no conflict whatsoever in being a full-throated advocate for free speech while also wishing that I could throw everyone who said something about Biden's stutter or "cheap fakes" down a well.

This is from my friend Ed Morrissey at our sister site HotAir:

The New York Post suffered the most damage from this years-long attempt by the Protection Racket Media to circle wagons around the Bidens. Their editors yesterday warned the public to make sure that the mainstream media pays for their participation in the worst political cover-up since at least Woodrow Wilson's stroke, if not of all time:

The public will have to be well represented by Republican elected officials in this case. There is no excuse whatsoever for anyone in the GOP to play footsie with the MSM. Everyone in the Trump administration, as well as every Republican on Capitol Hill, must relentlessly call out the Kristen Welkers and Jake Tappers of the world for their toxically shameful behavior.

My good friend and partner in thought crimes Stephen Green asks his readers what they'll miss the least about Biden, while offering his own list. Here's one from that:

"His foreign policy of coddling authoritarians and dictators while running roughshod over our allies has unleashed war from Eastern Europe through the Middle East to the Red Sea — and the Pacific isn't looking too great, either," I wrote in August, and the threat of war has only grown.

We're still looking for that decency and dignity!

Of course, we're never going to find it, because Joe Biden never had either. Long before dementia turned his brain into pudding, Biden was a no-class spaz who could always be counted on to say and do something inappropriate. The MSM lapdogs began their deal with the Devil when they reimagined Joe Biden as a kindly grandfather for the 2020 election.

This is a PG-rated site, so I can't really vent about Biden the way I'd like to in these final days of his political career. That will have to wait for my new book, "The United States Needs to Be Sprayed for Democrats."

#RIP. Wayne Osmond Dies: Co-Founder Of Hitmakers The Osmonds Was 73

LOL. Someone made a CAPTCHA where you play Doom on Nightmare difficulty

The 20 Best National Parks for Stargazing

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

It's amusing that they keep leg-humping the J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues even though it didn't get rid of Trump. It's all that the losers have.

President Biden will award Rep. Bennie Thompson and former Rep. Liz Cheney, who served as chair and vice chair of the now-defunct House Jan. 6 committee, with the Presidential Citizens Medal. https://t.co/wACO0afAmH — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2025

