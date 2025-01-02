At Least Two Dead, Many Others Injured as Plane Crashes Into California Warehouse

UPDATE: According to the Associated Press, at least two people are now confirmed dead, and at least eighteen people are injured. The AP also reports that the building was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, based on a sign on the door. Textiles and sewing machines could be seen inside the building.

Original Story: Around 2:10 p.m. PT, a plane crashed into a warehouse in Fullerton, Calif., about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Authorities were initially called to handle what was believed to be a structure fire, but upon arrival, they realized that a plane had crashed into the building, causing the four-alarm fire.

According to the L.A. Times, "Security camera footage captured a fireball exploding when the plane made impact with the roof of the facility, sending thick clouds of dark smoke and bright orange flames into the sky."

Local police initially said there was an "unknown number of casualties" but later reported just one person had died. That person is presumed to be the pilot of the plane. At least nine people have been taken to a local hospital with injuries, while six others were treated on the scene.

The warehouse is located near the Fullerton Municipal Airport. KTLA reports that in November, another plane from that airport crashed into a nearby tree, but the two people on board were not hurt. While the fire has reportedly been extinguished, police have been asking people to avoid the area, which is near the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue in Fullerton. There is no word on what type of plane it was or how many people were on board, though a popular flight app shows that it was a four-passenger plane.

Many, including Fox News, have posted images of the aftermath on X, and you can see a gaping hole in the roof of the warehouse with smoke billowing out.

An Air Canada flight also made a crash landing earlier this week and caught on fire in Halifax. Luckily, all the passengers on board survived. A small plane crashed in the United Arab Emirates earlier this week as well, killing the pilot and co-pilot. And last week, an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people, though that plane was believed to be shot down by Russia.