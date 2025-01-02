The Time To Take This Seriously Was Years Ago

Among my jobs in the past was a stint as an emergency response planner for public health crises. You learn more than you want to know about terrorism in a job like that. 9-11 was about a year, give or take, in the past at this point, and it was still quasi-fresh on everyone's minds.

One fine day, I was sent to another city to discuss methods for organizing mass dispensary clinics for emergency meds. I was the only man in the group, which spent most of the day chatting and picking out various points on a schematic of a nearby arena. There was a lot of chit-chat, some giggles, and "catching up" going on. About the only pertinent nugget was that one department had used free candy bars to entice people into a practice clinic.

As the day wore on, I began poking at the plans and asking, "Where are you storing the medication?" "Where would you post security?" "Have you established the best places for the queues?" "Are we handing out the patient education information with the meds or on the way out the door?" You know, silly throw-away questions like that. Each time I raised an issue, I was met with stony silence and a few dirty looks. This was in the days before "mansplaining" was considered a mortal sin, but I was clearly guilty of it.

Before you go labeling me a chauvinist, let me add that the issue was not that they were all women. It was that they were all career government employees and that this silly little exercise was another box to be checked to ensure that the CDC funding for the next grant cycle would be on time. Check the box and get the money. Who's up for Mexican for lunch? It never occurred to any of them that the day might come when they might need to dispense doxycycline or ciprofloxacin to thousands of people. That particular day still has not come...yet. Give it time.

Yes, the government has been criminally lax regarding the border. As far back as 2009, I was doing interviews with people who pointed out that evidence that Middle Eastern terrorists and what appeared to be uniformed, well-armed militias were crossing the southern border with regularity and impunity. Yes, Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Merrick Garland wasted valuable time pretending there were no issues with our borders and pursuing Catholics, grandmothers, and pro-lifers to the ends of the earth. This, of course, while trying to convince us all that white supremacists and Mecha-Mega-Monster-MAGA Republicans were the greatest threats to Western civilization since the Black Plague. While all those things occurred, this threat has been around for many years. I remember sitting in a training and being told, "These people are extremely committed and very, very patient."

Don't doubt those words. Our enemies know that in the 21st century, a caliphate cannot be established overnight. The Marxists know that you don't effectively and permanently overthrow a country in months. It takes years. It takes planting seeds. Seeds in the schools and universities, the media, the churches, and the overall culture.

I saw a photo from the New York protest on Breitbart. If you click here, you will see it is a picture of an older man with the requisite multi-colored hair. Not all of the children of Woodstock became dot com entrepreneurs. Some still live for the glory days of burning bras and draft cards, and they have reproduced, taking advantage of an over-indulged, over-medicated generation bred to narcissism with permanent sneers and permanent hunches brought on by staring at smartphones. After all, those Svengali inserted themselves into government, education, the media, and every other facet of life. That helped to ensure that a generation was raised that believed that the actual threat was not from people who had no compunctions about stating they would kill everyone who did not think like them but from the old man down the street with a MAGA flag on his porch.

Those seeds were planted long ago. After the dust settled from 9-11, too many people thought it could never happen again. I can't say for certain, but I suggest you buckle up. That patience I mentioned may be about to pay off.