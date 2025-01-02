Blue State Blues: Eggs Hit $9 a Dozen in California

Some parts of California have seen a dozen eggs hit a cost of nearly $9 recently in another failure for Gavin Newsom’s Commie Paradise.

Fox Business blamed an alleged bird flu pandemic, which has been used as an excuse to kill millions of birds these last couple of years. Democrats’ terrible economic policies no doubt also contribute to higher prices, as they have across America under the Biden-Harris administration. In fact, as of Nov. 2023, U.S. egg prices had tripled since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office. Prices are set to rise again as of the end of 2024, most especially, it appears, in Commiefornia.

According to Smithsonian Magazine in May, a staggering 90 million birds had been killed in connection to bird flu across 48 states (either by the virus or by being killed en masse supposedly to stop the virus). It is unclear exactly how many have been killed since, but Dr. Kat Lindley, a physician and president of Global Health Project, stated on Dec. 31 that PCR testing for bird flu is unreliable.

It is worth noting that chickens have been killed across almost every state in the Union, yet leftist California is suffering particularly insane prices. Yes, eggs have gone up in price significantly under Biden across America and are set to go up again, but California is ridiculous. There’s something more at play here than just avian flu.

From Fox Business:

In its overview of egg markets last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the California benchmark for large shell eggs rose $0.78 to $8.97 per dozen, due to a reduction in supply. Those prices can be seen when shopping online for eggs at supermarkets across the state… Walmart in Chico on Tuesday night listed an 18-count carton of Great Value Cage-Free Large White Eggs for $9.52, while a dozen of the same type of eggs from Great Value were listed at $7.22. At Safeway in the same city, an 18-count carton of Lucerne Farms Eggs Cage-Free Large White Eggs was listed for $12.99, though a dozen was not listed for sale on the retailer’s website.

Fox quoted the USDA, which also blamed avian flu: “Demand for shell eggs posted a slight rise into the last two weeks of the year, supported by concerns over tight supplies due to persistent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in layer flocks.”

The USDA added, “These flock losses, coming at a critical demand point, have driven wholesale prices past the record levels set in December 2022 when HAPI outbreaks had a similar impact on the market.”

U.S. egg production dropped by 4% in November. Grocery prices went up 0.5% that same month, with egg prices increasing most of all, according to Fox Business.

Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute Sector Manager Kevin Bergquist said egg prices have been elevated since 2023 due to the combination of seasonal price increases during the holidays and disruption in egg supply due to bird flu.

Bergquist stated that 2024 prices “generally” remained higher than 2023 prices and that (contrary to Democrat propaganda) they “often exceeded egg prices from 2022, which was when HPAI [avian flu] really caught the egg market.”

Whatever the reason, bird flu panic or otherwise, the fact remains that Californians — including those who do not vote Democrat — are looking at unaffordable prices for eggs and other basic food staples heading into this new year.