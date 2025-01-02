Woke DA Seeks Final Revenge on Voters Who Kicked Him Out of Office

Victoria Taft | 5:51 PM on January 02, 2025
Image Generated by Victoria Taft Using Grok

It's hard to say what the worst thing is about Mike Schmidt's tenure as Multnomah County district attorney, but his latest move on his way out the door should secure his spot as the worst DA ever in Portland, Ore. 

Advertisement

There are the Antifa and Black Lives Matter violent "protesters" who set downtown Portland on fire and followed up with threats of murder to people who dared to live near a police station. There were threats on the life of former Mayor Ted Wheeler when violent crowds and their threats scared him away from his home. Ninety percent of the people arrested for the "Summer of Love" Antifa and BLM crimes were not even charged by Schimidt's office. 

This guy's specialty was attacking churches. Schmidt never charged him and his buddies who targeted churches during the George Floyd riots. 

So bad is Schmidt, that Multnomah County should retire his number — zero — hoist it outside the "justice center" and invite his Antifa friends to accord it the same respect as they do an American flag.

Schmidt lost his job as district attorney in the May primary election. Voters, scared to walk the streets of Portland, gave his tougher-on-crime opponent a clear victory in the primary. Now, in the closing chapter of Schmidt's journey from judicial infamy to political ignominy, he has chosen to flip off Portland voters by attempting to illegally set up early releases for a rogue's gallery of murderers, rapists, and thugs. 

Advertisement

He did it using a 2021 Oregon law adopted by the legislature that is tantamount to extra-judicial oversight of convictions and sentences of people convicted of crimes. 

KGW describes what the law accomplished:

Senate Bill 819, the source of these reforms, allows a district attorney and someone convicted of a crime to jointly ask a judge to reduce a prison sentence or reconsider their criminal cases. Most resentencing requests are denied, according to the MCDA, and the MCDA has a community advisory board that hears all applications and weighs in before the DA considers a case.

Multiple people, including a man convicted of murder and a man convicted of armed robbery who have spent decades in state prison, were set to have a judge reexamine their sentences on Monday

The New York Post collected the particulars of one of these blood-lusting losers: 

Frank Swopes Jr., who was convicted of felony murder for the death of 75-year-old Jean Stevenson during a December 1993 home invasion, is among the violent offenders Schmidt is seeking to free.

Swopes Jr., 62, went on to commit another violent crime just a week after his accomplice killed Stevenson by pushing her on the floor during the robbery. 

In the second robbery, Swopes Jr. tied a 76-year-old woman to her bed, “terrorized” her and “touched her sexually” after breaking into her home, according to court documents reviewed by Oregon Live. 

The elderly victim also indicated that she believed Swopes Jr. “either urinated or ejaculated on her” during the home invasion. 

Swopes Jr. has served 32 years of a 35-year prison sentence for his crimes. 

Advertisement

A judge had a hearing scheduled for Monday, Jan. 6, Schmidt's last day in office, to determine if this latest tranche of prisoners should be released. Apparently, the Oregon appellate judges and the parole board are too busy to do their jobs or something. 

Something funny happened on the way to letting this collection of murderers, armed robbers, and other thugs. Someone bothered to look at the law giving victims due notice of the potential release of the bad guy. Oops. Schmidt was obligated to give 30 days' notice but instead gave the victims' families only a few days. Must have been an oversight.

A less generous take is that the worst DA in Multnomah County history thought he'd screw over the people of Portland and surrounding areas one more time before being shown the door.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: PORTLAND OREGON RIOTS WOKENESS JUSTICE

Recommended

All Is Not Well in the Biden White House Matt Margolis
FBI: Largest Number of Pipe Bombs Ever Found (And You Won't Believe Where They Found Them) Sarah Anderson
James Carville Destroyed His Reputation Cheerleading For Kamala Harris Matt Margolis
The World’s Largest Flying Pez Dispenser Will Make the First Trillionaire Stephen Green
What Will You Miss the Least About Joe Biden? Stephen Green
Blue State Blues: Eggs Hit $9 a Dozen in California Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Same Jihad That Struck New Orleans Struck Worldwide at Christmas
Customer Service Is in Decline: Are These Companies Just Too Big to Care?
In the Wake of Terror Attacks, Delaying Trump’s Nominees Is Not an Option
Advertisement