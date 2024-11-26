The Morning Briefing: Jack Smith's Pathetic Jihad Comes to a Fitting, Inglorious End

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Nobody wants to hear about Granyard's lip balm preferences.

We're dishing up extra helpings of "elections have consequences" here today

A lot of loathsome government characters have been foisted upon American citizens since early 2020. At first, it was the COVID tyrants who were sowing misery throughout the land. Just when we thought that no one could be more awful than Anthony Fauci and his mask Nazis, the "J6 WAS AN INSURRECTIONNNNNNNNN!" nutters began stinking up the joint.

It's difficult to choose the worst of that crowd — they're all awful human beings — but kinda/sorta Special Counsel Jack Smith would probably get a lot of votes. Smith launched lawfare jihads against Donald Trump on more than one front, which made him very popular with the Democrats. They treated Smith like he was some kind of rock star as he carried out his obsessed vendetta.

A vendetta that is no more. This is from Victoria:

On Monday, the illegally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped the last of the zombie charges he'd brought against Donald Trump to time with his run for the presidency. The charges for the fedsurrection information operation run by the intelligence community, FBI, Democrats, and others to cause a riot at the Capitol Building and blame Trump for it were dropped. Will it stop the lawfare against Trump? Can he stop it?

Those two questions are very important. The Democrats may have failed to interfere with the election and keep Trump off the ballot by perverting the law, but that doesn't mean they've lost the appetite for getting crooked judges and prosecutors to go after him. Well, judges and prosecutors who aren't employed by the Department of Justice, anyway. Smith and his crew are getting out of Dodge because they know that new sheriff Pam Bondi will not be a fan of theirs.

Some of the more prominent J6 loons really took it hard when they heard about Smith throwing in the towel. Over at Townhall, Katie Pavlich reports that poor little rich boy Rep. Dan Goldman is struggling:

Democratic Congressman Dan Goldman, who served as Congressman Adam Schiff's top impeachment bulldog against former President Donald Trump during his first term, is quite upset Special Counsel Jack Smith is being forced into irrelevancy.

My RedState colleague Bonchie covers Schiff's part of the meltdown.

Both Goldman and Schiff are still in power, of course. Schiff is headed from the House to the Senate in January, so we're really stuck with him. They're no doubt crafting plans to make Trump's life miserable when he returns to office. As we have discussed more than once, the Dems aren't going to learn any lessons from what happened on Election Day, so more lessons may be in order.

Victoria writes that we need to find a way to "stop this weaponization of the law to change elections, deprive people of their liberty, run information operations to lie to the American people, and try to bankrupt innocent people." I didn't vote for Trump this year just to see a revenge tour but, as Victoria points out, discouraging the lawfare insanity isn't about revenge.

Honestly, I wouldn't mind seeing Trump get some kind of revenge. Yes, he's got a lot of work ahead of him to fix the damage that Biden has done, but there are a lot of bad people running around on the Democratic side of the aisle in the Swamp and they shouldn't be allowed to feel comfortable after what they've been up to the last four years.

We live in an age when politicians and the people who do their dirty work not only get away with doing bad things, but are rewarded for them and often fail upward. Heck, that practically describes every Democrat in Washington. It's time for a correction. If the Trump 47 administration is able to take a hatchet to the federal bureaucracy, it would reintroduce some people to the concept of consequences.

For the moment, we will all just have to get delight from the knowledge that Jack Smith will be slinking out of the Justice Department having failed to stop the Trump Train.

Or make Dan Goldman happy.

