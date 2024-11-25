Pop Your Popcorn: It's Time for Elon Musk Vs. Planned Parenthood

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have been making lots of new friends and enemies lately, as President-elect Donald Trump tapped the two businessmen to head the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). To the delight of conservatives and pro-life people around the country, the latest on that enemies list is none other than Planned Parenthood.

In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal published last week, Musk and Ramaswamy pointed out that "DOGE will help end federal overspending by taking aim at the $500 billion-plus in annual federal expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended." They specifically called out the "nearly $300 million to progressive groups like Planned Parenthood." Pro-life X users rejoiced at the news that taxpayer dollars would no longer fund the controversial organization.

As you might imagine, Planned Parenthood itself didn't take the news too well. But the organization's president and CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, handled it like an adult. Just kidding. She called Musk and Ramaswamy names:

President-elect Trump isn’t nominating leaders, he is surrounding himself with unqualified fanboys and agents of chaos. Musk and Ramaswamy are making clear how they intend to use their power: denying people care and wreaking havoc on our public health system, of which Planned Parenthood is an integral part — all in the name of supposed ‘government efficiency.’ We’ve been here before — we are not new to shutdown and ‘defund’ fights. We fended off a number of these attacks during Trump’s first term — and Planned Parenthood health centers are still there serving millions of patients across the nation

The press release issued by Planned Parenthood in response to the op-ed points out that it has seen a 1200% increase in vasectomy appointments since the presidential race was called for Trump, which isn't quite the flex it thinks it is. Isn't it a good thing for men who don't want to father children to take control of the situation?

And, even better, isn't it a good thing that men who are dumb enough to think Trump is going to take away their rights make it so that they're unable to reproduce? Seems like a boost to the gene pool to me. Then again, I guess they frown upon anything that lowers the potential for more abortions. Racist founder Margaret Sanger must be turning over in her grave.

On a sadder note, Planned Parenthood also announced that appointments for gender-affirming care were up 140%. The organization's website suggests that it offers hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to minors ages 16 and older with parental consent. In its little instructional manual on how kids and teens can get HRT, however, it points out that other healthcare providers may provide it to younger children, depending on state laws.