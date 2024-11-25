Heartbreaking Video: Toddler Is Further Proof That an Open Border Is Separating Families

The left loves to scream about how securing the Mexican border and deporting those who are here illegally is evil because it "separates families." Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is one of the loudest on the issue. In a now infamous video, AOC goes up against Donald Trump's former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and soon-to-be border czar Tom Holman on the issue. He shoots her down by pointing out that if these people weren't breaking the law in the first place, they wouldn't be separated from their families.

"When you're in the country illegally, it's violation 8 United States Code 1325. If you wanna seek asylum, go through the port of entry. Do it the legal way," he said during a House Oversight Committee hearing in 2019. He compared the situation to what would happen if he was driving while intoxicated with children in the car and he received a DUI.

A new video released today by the Texas Department of Public Safety further proves Homan's point. The United States is not "separating families." People who are crossing the border illegally are doing it to themselves.

The video shows a two-year-old girl from El Salvador in a pink jacket holding a piece of paper. A law enforcement officer asks her in Spanish where her family is, and she tells him they're in the United States. The paper has a name and phone number written on it. See the video posted by Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, a spokeperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region, for yourself:

WATCH: An unaccompanied two-year-old child from El Salvador explains she arrived in the US by herself and that her parents are in the US. The child had a piece of paper with a phone number & name.



This morning, @TxDPS encountered a group of 211 illegal immigrants in Maverick… pic.twitter.com/rXFoqee3Kk — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 24, 2024

Olivarez also posted videos of about 60 other unaccompanied minors crossing the border, including some from Mali and Angola. Earlier this month, he posted a video of 114 people passing over the border illegally that included 13 unaccompanied children, ages 7-16, from Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua.

Yesterday, @TxDPS Troopers in Eagle Pass encountered a group of 114 illegal immigrants, including 13 unaccompanied children, ages 7-16, from Honduras, Guatemala, & Nicaragua. The group was referred to #USBP since they crossed & entered onto federal property. pic.twitter.com/kif9o9C7OW — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 9, 2024

Thaddeus Cleveland, the sheriff of Terrell County Texas, which sits on the Mexican border with the United States, appeared on Fox News earlier today to point out that this isn't unusual. "Their parents may already be here in the United States. They may just be giving them into the hands of a smuggler. We have heard the stories of what happens with people on their journey to the United States," he said. He was referring to stories of violence and sexual assault. He also blamed the Biden-Harris administration's lax policies.

If Democrats truly cared about separating families, they'd be doing everything in their power to secure the border and fix our broken legal immigration system so that people who want to come here for a better life can do so without fear and the criminals who are coming here to rape, murder, and otherwise wreak havoc will stay out.