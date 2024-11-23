Multiple Migrants Arrested in 'Sanctuary States' for Attacking Women, Children, & Dogs

What do Massachusetts, New York, and Colorado have in common? According to the nonprofit Global Refuge, they're all considered "sanctuary states." Unfortunately, something else they all have in common is that some of the migrants they're harboring have been arrested for attacking women, children, and dogs in recent weeks.

Let's start with Massachusetts where Governor Maura Healey said she would not cooperate with Donald Trump's deportation plans and would use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect" the state's residents. Well, Healey isn't doing such a great job because the Boston branch of U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced earlier this week that it had arrested two illegal immigrants for forcibly raping children in the Bay State.

The first person arrested, 21-year-old Mynor Stiven De Paz-Munoz, left Guatemala and crossed the border in Texas in 2020 and was allowed into the country with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) Executive Office of Immigration Review Judge, according to Fox News. Earlier this year, he was arrested for rape of a child by force, rape of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older. Federal agents issued a detainer at the time, but local police ignored it and released him on bail.

"Mynor Stiven De Paz-Munoz stands accused of horrifically victimizing a Massachusetts child and represents a significant threat to our neighborhoods. We owe it to the children of our New England communities to prioritize public safety above everything else," said Patricia H. Hyde, director of the Boston field office for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

Another Massachusetts man, 42-year-old Billy Erney Buitrago-Bustos of Colombia, has been in the country illegally since 2016 and was charged with raping a child by force, statutory rape, and aggravated rape. ICE also announced the arrest of a third guy, 41-year-old Alexandre Romao De Oliveira, who was charged with child rape in Brazil in 2022. He was supposed to serve 14 years of jail time in his home country but fled to the U.S. instead. He was apprehended at the New Mexico border, but was released and given a notice to appear before a DOJ judge.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has downplayed talk of Venezuelan gang members from Tren de Aragua taking over apartment buildings in his state, but Fox News reports today that Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, a 20-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela, was arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The girl was the daughter of the man's employer, and he was allowing Castillo to live in his basement. Castillo crossed into the country illegally in 2023 at the Texas border and was released into the country by Border Patrol, according to Fox.

New York is facing an illegal immigration crisis, and two stories featured in the New York Post this week potentially reflect an increase in crime. The first one features a Venezuelan immigrant linked to Tren de Aragua. 25-year-old Brandon Simosa, who has already been arrested six times this year, followed and cornered a 38-year-old prosecutor in the stairwell of her Manhattan apartment building. She gave him all of her money and credit and debit cards, and he stood and masturbated over her before running away with her belongings.

Here's what will really make your blood boil: When police eventually arrested Simosa at a migrant shelter, he bragged to them about how famous he was, about how his face was all over TV, according to the Post. When he appeared before a judge this week, he "smirked, laughed, and yawned."

Finally, a man in New York said he befriended a Panamanian migrant a few weeks ago, but over time, 33-year-old Alberto Morris became unstable. One night during a Halloween party, the man said Morris got angry and tried to fight with him and eventually stole his keys. The man took an Uber home, afraid that Morris would break into his house, but when he arrived at his apartment building, he found his beloved dog that he'd had for two years lying dead on the sidewalk. Morris had thrown the poor pup off the 14th story balcony. He's been charged with cruelty to animals, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief, and torturing an animal, though he was released following his arraignment, according to the Post. Morris has reportedly been in the U.S. for about a year, but his exact immigration status isn't clear.