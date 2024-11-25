MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on November 25, 2024

Five O'Clock Somewhere is the only excuse for Monday day drinking you'll ever need.

Unless you're still celebrating the election, that is.

Or maybe you're getting started on your Thanksgiving feast preparations, which I've found go nicely with a bloody mary or a mimosa.

Is that one loud uncle coming over? You'd better get yourself fortified for that.

You might just be like me and have a bottle of scotch or bourbon stashed in your office, and why resist temptation?

Perhaps Five O'Clock Somewhere isn't the only excuse you need, but it's a damn fine one.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

