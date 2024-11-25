MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Five O'Clock Somewhere is the only excuse for Monday day drinking you'll ever need.

Unless you're still celebrating the election, that is.

Or maybe you're getting started on your Thanksgiving feast preparations, which I've found go nicely with a bloody mary or a mimosa.

Advertisement

Is that one loud uncle coming over? You'd better get yourself fortified for that.

You might just be like me and have a bottle of scotch or bourbon stashed in your office, and why resist temptation?

Perhaps Five O'Clock Somewhere isn't the only excuse you need, but it's a damn fine one.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern!