Corporate Media: ‘Trump Defies the #MeToo Movement With Cabinet Picks’

You’d be hard-pressed to find a high-profile public figure worth a hoot who wasn’t accused, credibly or not, of some form of sexual impropriety during the #MeToo Maoist mini-Cultural Revolution that took the nation by storm a few years ago — sparing, curiously, some of the nation’s most prolific sexual abusers who happen, coincidentally, to have a (D) next to their name.

At any rate, liberal media is consternated at the setback in “progress,” a euphemism by which they mean the political and social climate they manufactured wherein accusations, no matter how preposterous, are taken at face value because “believe all women.”

Via The New York Times (emphasis added):

Donald J. Trump will make history as the first court-adjudicated sexual abuser to assume the presidency. But if he gets the team of his choice, he will not be the only one in the room whose conduct has been called into question. Mr. Trump, who was found liable in a civil trial last year of sexually abusing and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll*, has selected a defense secretary, an attorney general, a secretary of health and human services and an efficiency czar, all of whom have been accused of variations of sexual misconduct and, like the president-elect, deny them. The rise of the accused to positions of power raises new questions about the future of the #MeToo movement that swept through the country and upended societal expectations in recent years. The kind of accusations that took down titans of Hollywood, Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Washington, the news media, sports and state capitals have proved no obstacle in Mr. Trump’s selection process… Mr. Trump’s ascension comes at a delicate moment for the movement against sexual harassment amid a backlash from those who argue that it has gone too far in tarring some men without sufficient due process… But Mr. Trump’s election and the nominations “show that the work of the movement is woefully incomplete,” said Deborah Tuerkheimer, the author of “Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers” and a former prosecutor who is now at Northwestern University’s law school.

*Below is the very visibly mentally unwell dingbat who accused Trump of rape decades after the fact with no real contemporaneous evidence whatsoever — no witnesses despite the alleged assault occurring in a popular store, no police report, no blue dress, nothing.

This lady also, per her interview with a clearly uncomfortable Anderson Cooper, in her own words, believes rape is “sexy.”

#MeToo was a witch hunt — almost in the literal sense as a near-perfect analogy to the Salem Witch Trials — from start to finish that caught up scores of innocent men while perhaps snaring a few guilty ones in the process.

In other words, it was an injustice that needed to die a long time ago.