Cowardly, Craven ICC Exposes the Jew-Haters in Europe and Canada

Quick question: Of all the injustices, outrages, and human rights violations going on worldwide, which country is the worst?

Russia, perhaps? It literally just invaded its neighbor and mass-bombed civilian areas. About half a million have already died. (Not to mention Putin’s unfortunate habit of murdering dissidents in Russia and other countries; those Russian windowmakers seem to have REALLY shoddy craftsmanship.)

Advertisement

China, maybe? It's threatening Taiwan, devouring Tibet, and committing cultural (and perhaps actual) genocide against the Uyghurs.

What about Iran? It's underwriting international terrorist groups that are murdering civilians and disrupting global shipping — plus, y’know, it's actively seeking nuclear weapons. (That’s bad, right?)

Maybe it’s Syria: After all, Bashar al-Assad already used chemical weapons against his own people during a civil war. That used to be a big no-no.

And don’t forget North Korea: That Bizarro realm has hijacked currency, kidnapped foreign nationals, murdered enemies in other countries, and launched missiles at random times.

Nah, it’s none of those countries. All of those leaders are fine and dandy. The true troublemakers are those pesky, annoying Jews in the Middle East. Israel is the worst country in the world!

This is why, of course, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials, accusing them of “war crimes” during and after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Jewish civilians.

Israel is the lone Jewish nation on earth, and antisemitism has been an international problem for 2,000 years. Some might (gasp) suspect the ICC of nefarious motives.

But the ICC insists its actions and/or Israel’s Jewish identity is just a silly coincidence.

“Trust us, we’re not antisemitic,” exclaimed the ICC. “My goodness, how could you even think of such a vile thing? We simply want Israel to be treated differently than every other country in the world: There’s one standard for Iran, Russia, China, and all the rest, and a different one for the Jews. They’re the only democracy we’ll treat this way. But please don’t accuse us of antisemitism! That’s just mean!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the New Age Nazis just stormed the streets of Holland, searching for Jews to attack. Israeli civilians — including women and children — are still being held hostage in Palestinian territories. And now in Canada, rampaging mobs of antisemites are hoping and praying that the Final Solution will finally arrive.

But ignore all of that. Ignore Iranian funding of Jew-hating (and Jew-killing) terrorist organizations, China’s human rights abuses, or Russia blasting Ukraine with ICBM weapons. The real problem in the world is the Jews!

Why, we might even say the international Jew is the world’s foremost problem. (But please don’t accuse the ICC of antisemitism. Again, all these Nazi similarities are just a kooky coincidence.)

Alas, there’s nothing coincidental about it. Every aspect is 100% intentional. And it’s the most sickening, revolting, deplorable display of the liberal “intellectual” community’s systemic antisemitism since the 1930s.

On the darkest, deadliest day for the Jewish people since the end of World War II, the ICC sought to criminalize Jewish self-defense.

The slovenly way weak-willed, feather-fisted politicians — including Canada’s Justin Trudeau — have bowed in low homage to the ICC’s antisemitism is pathetic. If the ICC reinstated the Holocaust, by the standards of Trudeau, Canada would help round up its Jewish citizens.

“We stand up for international law, and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts,” Trudeau declared. “This is just who we are as Canadians.”

Advertisement

Note the language he used: Trudeau isn’t interested in standing up for Canadian values. Nor is he interested in standing up for Jewish victims. (The opposite is true: He’d rather dance with Taylor Swift than protect his own citizens from Jew-hating mobs.)

Instead, he’s standing up for the international community — and the international community alone. Why?

Because he’s an internationalist.

And the international “you-know-who” is still the world’s foremost problem.