The Morning Briefing: Trump Isn't Hitlering Enough to Help Kamala

The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been mentioning Hitler so often this year it almost seems as if he's on the ballot.

I checked. He's still dead and not running for any office.

Vice President Kamala Harris is in a bit of a rough spot right now. She has a party that she desperately wants to go to on Nov. 5 and she's getting the feeling that she isn't going to be invited. It's making her act out a bit.

Yesterday, my friend Stephen Green broke a promise that he made to himself and wrote about Madame Veep more than once in a 24 hour period. This is from that promise-breaking column:

That was a week ago. Since then Harris has shifted gears a fourth time, explicitly comparing Trump to Hitler while doing a series of puff-piece interviews on Telemundo, CNN, and NBC News. Except that she flubbed all three puff pieces and no one but the faithful still buy Trump is Literally Hitler™ any longer. Wednesday on X, Publius told readers to "realize you are watching a 60-year-old woman who for the first time in her life is not having what she wants handed to her on a silver platter."

Mr. Green notes that 2024 Kamala Harris is somewhat reminiscent of 2016 Hillary Clinton.

Granny Maojackets also oozed entitlement back then. She also liked hanging around with celebrities as the campaign wound down, attending a Beyoncé concert while Trump was campaigning hard in the swing states. My HotAir colleague David Strom writes that Harris is now in concert mode as well.

The "Trump is Hitler 2.0" pitch is so desperate I can almost smell Harris's flop sweat through my computer. Seriously, the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post have been trying to sell that hard all year and it hasn't stuck. Perhaps that's because it's such tired shtick.

We all remember that the Democrats frequently likened George W. Bush to Hitler, but my friend Ward Clark writes over at RedState that they've been calling Republicans "Hitler" for a very long time. Instead of "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," it's "The Dems Who Cried Hitler." Either way, people stop listening.

Why Harris thinks that her "He's Hitler!" spasms will help is beyond me. She continues to hemorrhage support among traditionally reliable Democratic voting blocs.

Over at Townhall, my friend Matt Vespa has the latest on that in this post, and here too:

That’s brutal. No matter how you cut it, the fact that Democrats have lost significant ground with black and Latino male voters must embarrass the Democrats. For many, I’m sure they dismissed the polls as outliers. It can't be ignored in the two-week stretch here. Trump looks like he will have the best performance with black voters since Nixon (via Politico):

Here's the tweet that Matt shares:

Strange voting patterns for Hitler. https://t.co/S4uPChYQo0 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 24, 2024

While it's true that no one in their right mind would say that this election is a done deal, the good news lately all seems to be good news for Trump. If he does win, the Democrats may want to retool their strategy for 2028 and start calling Republican opponents Stalin.

Farm dog raises a rejected lamb pic.twitter.com/HzUGg3C1gM — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 24, 2024

