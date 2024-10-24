Kamala Harris Is Trying to Get Trump Shot at Again

In a shocking display of political desperation, Kamala Harris made another blatant Hail Mary attempt to stop Donald Trump. Only this time, her rhetoric might get him killed.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the New York Times published a hit piece against Donald Trump, quoting his former Chief of Staff, John Kelly. Kamala Harris, seeking to capitalize on this weak story, spoke from the Vice President's residence to address it.

"So, yesterday, we learned that Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler had," she began. With this incendiary remark, she not only rehashed her stale talking points but also risked reigniting the dangerous narrative that has previously inspired attempts on Trump’s life.

Related: Democrats Are Acting Like They’re Going to Lose

"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans," Kamala continued. "All of this is further evidence for the American people of who Donald Trump really is. This is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room."

Advertisement

Kamala Harris steps to the podium outside the VP residence, spreads hoaxes, takes no questions, and goes back inside. pic.twitter.com/EPLAvdGNik — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) October 23, 2024

Now, I've already explained why Kelly's claims don't pass the smell test. Furthermore, people who worked with both Trump and Kelly in the White House have been saying Kelly's claims aren't true. But the real issue here is that Kamala Harris has become so desperate, now that various signs suggest her campaign is struggling, that she's literally invoking Hitler when talking about Trump, using rhetoric that has inspired people to literally try to kill him.

Remember after the first assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pa., in July, when Democrats, including Joe Biden, called for the nation’s political temperature to “cool down”? It didn’t take long for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the rest of the Democrats to go right back to their unhinged rhetoric, once again labeling Trump a threat to democracy and a wannabe dictator.

Curiously, in the aftermath of the second failed attempt on Trump's life in Florida, Democrats were quick to give perfunctory condemnations against political violence, but they didn't even suggest cooling down the temperature at all — even though the attempted shooter was discovered to be echoing the same dangerous rhetoric about Trump that Democrats have been spewing for years.

Advertisement

If you keep calling someone Hitler, eventually, someone will feel morally obligated to take action. This isn’t just innocent hyperbole: it’s a calculated narrative meant to provoke. For years, Democrats and media figures have portrayed Trump not as a political adversary but as an existential threat. That’s how we’ve ended up with two assassination attempts within just nine weeks.

And Kamala Harris doubled down on that rhetoric Wednesday. It's as if she is trying to get Trump shot at again.