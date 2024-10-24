Texas Law Saves 16,000 Babies, but Abortion Pills Still Threaten Lives

Texas’s pro-life law has saved some 16,000 innocent babies’ lives, but unfortunately, death cultist leftists are still sending abortion pills into Texas in their determination to kill unborn children.

The Biden-Harris administration has been a catastrophic failure for America on every level, and thus having no record to run on, Democrats have aggressively and repeatedly screeched about abortion this whole election cycle. Texas is one state that is determined to protect unborn babies, as the Founding Fathers would have wanted, but the baby killers aren’t yet admitting defeat, unfortunately.

First, the good news, as LifeNews reported on Oct. 24. Abortion is never necessary to save a mother’s life, and the overwhelming majority of rape victims who get abortions regret the decision.

Texas has seen increased births following the historic Texas Heartbeat Act of 2021 and the momentous overturning of Roe v. Wade (1973). Most recent data indicates from 2021 to 2022 over 16,000 more babies were born in Texas following the Heartbeat Act — a 2% increase in fertility rate even before Roe was overturned. Official numbers reported by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) indicate that fewer than a dozen abortions are happening in the state each month by medical providers, all for cases involving the life of the mother or a major bodily function.

But there is bad news too. Abortion pills kill babies, but they can also be deadly for women. At least 27 women have died, and 3,000 women have reportedly been hospitalized after taking abortion pills.

LifeNews explained the current situation in Texas:

Women are obtaining these [abortion] drugs from illegal distributors who bypass essential exams and follow-up care. Approximately 19,000 abortion pills a year are entering Texas according to available data. Abortion pills kill preborn children and are extremely dangerous to women. Two Georgia women, Amber Nichole Thurman and Candi Miller are examples of how harmful these drugs are, both tragically dying after suffering complications from abortion pills.

Surgical abortion involves dismembering and/or beheading a baby in the womb and sometimes involves crushing a baby’s head or poisoning him. Abortion pills, meanwhile, essentially starve the baby to death. This is what Democrats are promoting as a glorious “right” — rather as Democrats once praised and defended slavery. Individual human life means nothing to them, only achieving their ideological goals matters.

💊 "The Kill Pill" – Dr. Haywood Robinson exposes the unregulated horror of abortion pills. No evaluation, no support, and women left to endure the trauma alone. This is the reality of DIY abortions. pic.twitter.com/HcXD7YH8Nt — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) September 17, 2024

Abortion is tied to an increased risk of mental health problems for women, including a higher risk of depression — even if the pregnancies were unwanted. Evidence from “doctors, researchers, counselors and victims of sexual abuse” shows that abortion just adds to the trauma of rape victims, and women, especially teens, who get abortions are more at risk of suicide, self-harm, PTSD, and trauma — even for years afterward. How is any of this “compassionate healthcare”?

Donald Trump and most Republicans might not be as pro-life as some Christians would wish, but there is no doubt at all that the Democrats are the radical party of death.