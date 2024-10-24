McDonald’s Quarter Pounders Hit With Deadly Deadly E. Coli Outbreak, Says CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that ten states have been affected by an outbreak of E. coli, which has been linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder burgers and which has so far led to at least ten hospitalizations and one death.

Advertisement

The CDC, in an Oct. 22 statement, said that 49 people across the county have been sickened with E. coli, which can be fatal.

Cases of E. coli have primarily been reported in Colorado and Nebraska, but other states, like Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, have been hit with the strain, according to the federal health agency.

However, the CDC said that cases of E. coli may not be limited to the states that have reported outbreaks of the bacterial strain. The agency said that the “true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported,” as some victims recovering from an infection fail to seek medical care and do not get tested.

Most people recover within a week, but certain severe cases can lead to potentially life-threatening situations or even death.

The CDC has advised anyone who consumed a Quarter Pounder and is currently experiencing symptoms such as bloody diarrhea, a high fever over 102°F, or dehydration to seek immediate medical attention.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the CDC, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service are working alongside state health departments nationwide to track down the source of the contamination.

McDonald’s USA quickly announced it is in the early stages of the investigation and that it would temporarily pull its Quarter Pounder burgers from its restaurants in the states affected.

The burger chain's president, Joe Erlinger, released a video message on Oct. 22, after the initial CDC investigation showed that the "fresh slivered onions" used in the Quarter Pounders were the likely source of the outbreak. He said that the chain has since taken steps to recall the onions from several states.

Advertisement

“The decision to do this is not one we take lightly, and it was made in close consultation with the CDC,” said Erlinger, who noted that other McDonald's beef products were not affected.

“This is a temporary change as the investigation continues, and we are working quickly to return our full menu in these states as soon as possible,” he added.

McDonald’s North America Chief Supply Chain Officer, Cesar Piña, confirmed in a statement that Quarter Pounders were being pulled from all restaurants in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, and Wyoming, along with parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. “The initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers,” Piña said.

“As a result, and in line with our safety protocols, all local restaurants have been instructed to remove this product from their supply, and we have paused the distribution of all slivered onions in the impacted area."

“We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are committed to providing timely updates as we restore our full menu. We take food safety extremely seriously, and it’s the right thing to do," Piña continued.

The CDC praised McDonald's actions in its statement, noting that the burger chain is working fast with authorities and being proactive in addressing the "fast-moving outbreak investigation” by halting deliveries of slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in the several states with cases of E. coli.

Advertisement

By strange coincidence, the outbreak was discovered only two days after former President Donald Trump made a highly publicized campaign stop on Oct. 20 at a McDonald’s in Bucks County, Pa., where he operated the fryer at the drive-through.

Senate Democrats like Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden had a meltdown over the stunt and responded with a threatening letter to the CEO of McDonald’s on Oct. 21, accusing the chain of price gouging.

Casey's Republican opponent, Dave McCormick, slammed his opponent for "retaliating against McDonald's" after many locals were delighted to see the former President serving them burgers and fries while on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign called the iconic images of Trump at McDonald's a cheap dig at their candidate.

McDonald’s has since issued an email that it does not support any particular political candidate and that “we open our doors to everyone.”