The Morning Briefing: This Biden Guy Doesn't Seem to Be a Big Kamala Harris Fan

It has been a shared opinion here on the right side of the American political aisle that Joe Biden did not exit the 2024 presidential race of his own volition. Anybody paying attention knows that his wife certainly didn't want him to stop running for a second term. Her ambition was most likely what drove him to run in the last election and she was still his most vocal cheerleader when the rest of the Dems were jumping ship after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump.

The question on a lot of people's minds since then is whether Old Joe himself has been upset that he was tweeted into political irrelevance.

We can't be positive, but it would seem that President LOLEightyonemillion is not amused and may be harboring some animosity. It makes sense to direct it at the person who benefitted most from his forced ouster — Kamala Harris.

Biden has done a few things in recent days that might not seem overtly vindictive, but could be construed as subtle kneecappings of his vice president.

He has a habit of late of scheduling public remarks that conflict with media appearances of Harris's. That may not seem like much, but the Democrats are typically a very top-down organization and coordinate things like this. Perhaps Joe's handlers and Kamala's handlers aren't playing nice with each other now.

What's more interesting is Biden's direct rebuttal of a false narrative that Kamala Harris and her people have been trying to create about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This is from something Matt wrote on Tuesday:

On Monday, Harris attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) for not taking her calls regarding Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"Moments of crisis, if nothing else, should really be the moment that anyone who calls themselves a leader says they're going to put politics aside and put the people first," she said. "People are in desperate need of support right now and playing political games with this moment in these crisis situations, these are the height of emergency situations, it's just utterly irresponsible and it is selfish."

As Matt goes on to describe in the post, DeSantis is large and in charge during the crisis, and doesn't have the time for Harris's nonsense. DeSantis is on the phone with the people he needs to be in touch with. This is something Matt shared:

Tonight, I spoke with Florida Governor DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Castor for firsthand reports on Hurricane Helene recovery and preparations for Hurricane Milton.



My Administration is ready to support both leaders and the people of Florida with any further resources they may need. pic.twitter.com/imXXVXQnoD — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2024

But wait, there's more!

Some members of the media are still harping on Madame Veep's tantrum, and Biden once again didn't give her any help. This is from our sister site Twitchy:

Pres. Biden asked by a reporter if Gov. DeSantis needs to take VP Harris' calls on hurricanes.



Biden: "All I can tell you is I've talked to Gov. DeSantis. He's been very gracious. He's thanked me for all we've done. He knows what we're doing and I think that's important." pic.twitter.com/khWYmqgAwI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2024

Note that the tweet was from the MSNBC account. Oof, that's got to feel rough for Harris and her handlers.

Again, the Dems usually sync up on narratives. Biden should be chiding DeSantis for not helping Kamala Harris to pretend like she knows how to do things. This isn't a glitch, it's deliberate on the part of Biden and his people.

His people named Jill Biden.

