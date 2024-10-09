If the Americans Kidnapped by Hamas Played in the WNBA, Would They Already Be Free?

Here’s a fun thought experiment: Let’s pretend that on October 7, 2023, Israel hosted some kind of event that was like catnip to the glamorous superstars of the WNBA. That's the sports league that’s home to such world-renowned celebrities as Caitlin Clark and, uh, many, many other players who are also very good (I guess).

Are you imagining it? Super. Perhaps they’re in Israel because this particular event happens to align with their liberal values. Maybe it’s something LGBTQ+ish. (Or, cough, pro-cannabis. And I mean that literally: cough.) Or it could just be another one of those crass, under-the-table money grabs by WNBA “superstars” where they venture overseas and make boatloads of cash… in very short amounts of time… in deals that sure sound shady as hell.

As an aside: Wouldn’t you love to learn more about the financial model of these Russian basketball leagues? Isn’t it weird how Russia can afford to pay American women so much money? America invented the sport; our fanbase is larger; and yet, the WNBA still struggles for eyeballs and relevancy. But somehow, it’s more profitable playing in Russia, of all places? How odd.

Since the gorgeous, sophisticated stars of the WNBA accept sweetheart deals to play in Russia — the same country that’s been collaborating with that evil Donald Trump to hijack elections, threatening our sacred democracy — then surely they’d go to Israel. The Jewish State might’ve fallen out of favor with modern liberals, but Russia is Public Enemy #1. This is the new liberal orthodoxy: Vladimir Putin is "Hitler II: The Electric Bugaloo," and Trump is his puppet.

So, if they’re willing to go to Russia, trust me, they’re willing to go pretty much anywhere.

Russia isn’t the only travel destination for American athletes looking for a quick buck. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has dabbled in everything from boxing to MMA to golf to pro wrestling (where they cheered wildly for Bill Goldberg, interestingly enough). The human rights record of the Saudi government — and more specifically, under MBS — is what it is. But it’s all about the Benjamins, baby.

Anyway, under our thought experiment, the lovely ladies of the WNBA were lured to the Holy Land, either via liberal sympathies or by cold, hard cash. And then, on October 7, 2023, the thugs and butchers of Hamas swept through Israel and kidnapped them all.

What does the Biden-Harris administration do?

We know what happened when Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia. She was caught with a marijuana vape pen — which is (quasi) legal in some U.S. states but certainly not in other countries. Nobody is arguing that Griner was innocent of the crime, nor is anyone arguing that the crime wasn’t on the books. She broke the law. And I don’t care who you are: bringing illegal drugs into a foreign country is a serious crime with serious consequences.

So at a minimum, Griner was at least partially responsible for her situation. Certainly, it was a different level of culpability than the innocent Americans who were raped and kidnapped by Hamas at a music festival. But I digress.

Not only did Biden-Harris move heaven and earth to free Griner, but they actually swapped her for “The Merchant of Death,” Viktor Bout, the notorious Russian arms dealer. (Pro Tip: If you work in government, don’t free someone whose nickname is “The Merchant of Death.” There’s a zero-percent chance it’s going to end well.)

And indeed, it didn’t: there have already been reports of the newly freed Bout selling arms to the Houthis — the same Houthi terrorists who’ve been raining missiles on innocent ships, innocent Israelis, and innocent civilians. There will absolutely be collateral damage because of it.

Biden-Harris is OK with this. After all, Brittney Griner plays in the WNBA — a sports league that’s beloved by, er, dozens and dozens.

Too bad none of the seven Americans who’re still being held hostage by Hamas played in the WNBA. They’d probably be home by now — collateral damage or not.