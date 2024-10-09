Texas Teachers Busted Knocking Out Kids with 'Sleepy Stickers'

Two Northgate Crossing Elementary School teachers in Spring, Texas, have been placed on leave as police investigate them for allegedly slapping "sleepy stickers" on kids to make them fall asleep.

A young girl brought a sticker home to show her mother, Lucy Luviano.

"She said, 'It is a sleeping sticker," Luviano told local media. "I asked, 'Where did you get this?' And she said, 'My teacher gives it to me for sleeping time."

Luviano brought the patch to the school to demand answers and threaten a police investigation. "We did say we wanted to file criminal charges if this is something that is true," Luviano revealed.

Luviano assumed the school would immediately contact the parents of the other students, but officials waited two weeks to release a statement;

Spring ISD is aware of allegations that two staff members at Northgate Crossing Elementary School allegedly administered sleeping supplements to students on Sept. 24. These staff members were immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave pending an ongoing investigation by the Spring ISD Police Department. The district takes every allegation of educator misconduct seriously and will take all necessary measures to ensure that our students are educated in a safe and nurturing environment.

Najla Abdullah asked her four-year-old son if he got a "sleepy sticker," too.

"Yes, mommy. I get a special sticker," he responded before describing the knockout sticker.

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 350 teachers were arrested for child sex crimes in 2023, with 75% of them involving their own students.

Both parents stated that their children couldn't sleep when it was time to go to bed.

So-called "sleepy stickers" aren't new to teachers. A California preschool teacher was fired for applying the patches to youngsters back in December 2023.

The stickers are believed to be Original Sleep Zpatches. This is the description from the manufacturer's website:

More than just melatonin, a whole lot more... Newly reformulated, Klova Sleep Patches combine clinically proven Sensoril Ashwagandha, Melatonin, Hops, Valerian Root and more to deliver a night of sleep worth bragging about. Each ingredient was carefully selected and tested for maximum efficacy and easy transdermal absorbability.We guarantee your most restful sleep ever within 30 days, or your money back!

The website notes that the patch isn't intended for people under 18 years old. The site also claims the patches contain nootropics which allegedly boost cognitive performance.

Melatonin is not recommended for kids under five years old.

FACT-O-RAMA! As per the CDC, melatonin poisoning amongst children is up 530% in the last ten years.

The names of the teachers have not been released. Two paraprofessional workers were also placed on leave.

The Spring Independent School District policy states, "No employee shall give any student prescription medication, nonprescription medication, herbal substances, anabolic steroids, or dietary supplements of any type, except as authorized by this or other District policy."