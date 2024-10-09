Tim Walz Wouldn’t Have Said This if He Thought Kamala Was Winning

On Tuesday, during a fundraiser at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s private residence in Sacramento, Calif., Kamala Harris' running mate called for abolishing the Electoral College.

“I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz said, according to pool reporters who were there. “We need a national popular vote…. But that’s not the world we live in.”

Politico has more.

Walz said he had been talking about the idea with Newsom earlier. But he appeared to put it aside as he went on to say that the campaign needs to focus on winning swing counties from Pennsylvania to western Wisconsin and Nevada. Walz, according to pool reports, made similar comments at an earlier fundraiser in Seattle. His comments are a painful reminder for Democrats of 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes but fell short of the 270 votes she needed in the Electoral College and lost to Donald Trump. As governor, Walz signed legislation in May 2023 that effectively sought to replace the Electoral College with a plan to elevate a national popular vote. While the number of states who’ve backed such proposals is growing, the major change would require congressional approval, which is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Is this really something Walz — or anyone tied to the Harris-Walz campaign — should be saying so bluntly this close to the election? Whether the idea is popular or not is beside the point. A campaign confident in victory wouldn’t risk making a statement like this at such a critical moment. It's like they know Kamala is going to lose the Electoral College and are laying the groundwork for a campaign to abolish the Electoral College after the election.

And Democrats seem to think Walz did in fact say the quiet part out loud. According to Politico, "his stark description Tuesday did spook some campaign officials so close to the election," and the campaign had to do a little cleanup.

“Governor Walz believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket. He was commenting to a crowd of strong supporters about how the campaign is built to win 270 electoral votes,” a Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson claimed. “And, he was thanking them for their support that is helping fund those efforts.”

The campaign insists that abolishing the Electoral College is not a campaign position.

Not officially, anyway.

Kamala Harris, as a presidential hopeful in 2019, said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she was “open to the discussion,” of getting rid of the Electoral College. “There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States and we need to deal with that, so I’m open to the discussion,” Harris said at the time. At a fundraiser last month in the New York home of investor and philanthropist Alex Soros and former Clinton staffer Huma Abedin, Walz said: “I am hopeful on this country, but I’m also a pragmatist and a realist.” “That’s the electoral college system, the way it’s set up, and the states that we’re vying for are incredibly close,” Walz added at the fundraiser. “The good news on this is the vice president and I and everyone that’s out there in these states are feeling the energy.”

Harris has a slight lead, within the margin of error, in national polling. But in the battleground states, it's much closer, and Donald Trump is leading in enough of those states to win the election. The Harris-Walz campaign clearly knows this.