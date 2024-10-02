The Morning Briefing: JD Vance Did a Great Job Against Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan

Top O' the Briefing

There's a lot going on in the world today, what with all of the World War III stuff kicking off and everything. There's bound to be a lot of fast moving news on that front, so I decided to stick with something a little more static to start things off this morning.

Last night's vice presidential debate between Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz had a bit of a different feel than these affairs have in election years past. There was a lot of chatter saying that the VP debates really don't matter. The thing that was unusual about that was the mere fact that there was a lot of chatter.

It's true that in most elections the VP debates are a sideshow that only political junkies pay attention to. This election, however, is not most elections. There are a lot of moving parts in the weirdness that is the 2024 United States presidential election, and there is a buzz about this one that has a lot of extra eyeballs on it.

JD Vance acquitted himself very well in yet another debate where the odds were stacked against the Republican candidate. Here's something from Matt's recap:

Gov. Walz was grossly outmatched. Even with both moderators helping him out, it wasn’t enough for him to compete with Sen. JD Vance. Vance was calm, cool, and sharp. He had good answers for the questions, knew his facts, and repeatedly hit on the right points, including the fact that Kamala Harris is the sitting vice president who claims to have all these great ideas to fix the problems in this country but, for whatever reason, isn’t.

Regular readers of the Briefing are familiar with my disgust with these debates that the Republican Party keeps subjecting their candidates to. Once again, the Republican candidate was "debating" not only the Democratic opponent, but the mainstream media moderators who do the dirty work of the Democratic National Committee in these things.

CBS News hacks Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan did everything but hold Walz's hand after passing him notes about what to say next. They pressed Vance and coddled Walz. They spent more time on the J6 nonsense and abortion than they did on the economy and immigration.

Vance stayed cool, didn't blink, and casually strode through the field of horse manure they put in front of him. Here's an example from my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah:

The best part of the night so far, in my opinion, was when the CBS News moderators tried to "fact check" Vance on the issue of the Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, even though the rules of the debate were that the moderators weren't going to fact check each other but the candidates could. After Vance used the word "illegal immigrants" to describe the Haitian migrants, the moderators tried to make a big deal out of the fact that they were technically here "legally." But Vance was having none of it and proceeded to explain the "technical" reason why. They tried to force him to move on to the next question but he continued on. In fact, he smoked them so bad that they ended up cutting his mic. "The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact check, and since you’re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what’s actually going on…."

Vance-1, Walz/O'Donnell/Brennan-0.

None of it was surprising — Vance has mastered every aspect of the political game very quickly. Despite all of the babysitting by the moderators, Walz looked like he was on the precipice of a panic attack all night.

Relevant: The VP Debate Hasn't Happened Yet, but JD Vance Has Already Won

Most politicians can't pull off the kind of unperturbable calm when outnumbered that Vance exhibited last night. As I have written so many times, the Republicans can't keep agreeing to these debates, especially in presidential races. It's easy to be upset with the moderators from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media, but my frustration remains with the Republican Party and its candidates' campaign officials.

People like to say that the debates don't have much impact, and that's mostly true. Still, the way they're set up, they are essentially free advertising for the Democrats. That's never a good thing, but it's ground that should never have even been possibly ceded in this most important election.

Fortunately, JD Vance didn't give up an inch of it.

