Lana Del Rey May Just Be the Anti-Taylor Swift

No one who was paying attention was surprised when Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president. She had been taking that hard left for years. It started when she began palling around with porky actress Lena Dunham in 2012. (Whatever happened to that one, by the way?)

Swift dove into political endorsements in 2018 when she decided to oppose Tennessee Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn's bid for a U.S. Senate seat. In a famous scene from her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana," Swift argued with her father about her decision:

Swift posted a lengthy screed on Instagram in October 2018, in which she endorsed Blackburn's opponent. Alas, the following month, Tennessee voters sent their first-ever woman senator to D.C. — Marsha Blackburn.

The following summer, Swift released the song, "You Need to Calm Down." In the video, she stereotyped and insulted everyone who might have a reasoned or principled issue with the LGBTQetc agenda.

Like all childless cat ladies, Swift and company pretend in the video that the uptick in objection to the LGBTQ agenda arose out of a clear blue sky. In fact, LGB people had been enjoying a steady increase in goodwill — until Big Queer rolled out two new campaigns: forcing people to voice approval of transgender mental illness; and of course, grooming children. (Note the lack of children in the video.)

While on tour this past summer, the "girls' role model" led her legions in chants of "F**k the patriarchy."

Now this frigid rigid leftist has endorsed the benighted Harris-Walz ticket for the highest office in the world.

Whatever, Tay-tay. Like mega-pop tarts before her, Swift is about one year out from a high-profile celebrity marriage that will produce two children with bizarre names, followed by an unceremonious divorce. From there, it's a short trip to her Vegas residency, interrupted by occasional "reinventions" and progressively decreasing sales with each album. Not that it matters: Swift has all the money she will ever need, and an exit from the public eye won't hurt her one whit.

But hey — has anyone checked in on sultry siren Lana Del Rey lately? I hear she's on quite the opposite path from that woke church lady, Swift.

The entertainment establishment was always a little uncomfortable with Del Rey. She was never hardcore enough when it came to feminism. Culture shrews attacked her early hit, "Video Games," a simple tribute to being in love, for not being feminist enough.

"Part of the intrigue of Lana Del Rey’s breakout 'Video Games' was its two-sided nature," wrote Paul Schrodt at Slant back in 2012. "It’s ostensibly a love song in which the singer rhapsodizes devotion to her man ('Heaven is a place on Earth with you/Tell me all the things you want to do'), but there’s a stinging quality to both the words and her blasé delivery: 'Open up a beer/And you say get over here…It’s you, it’s you, it’s all for you/Everything I do.' It’s unclear who’s being played: the guy, who might actually think he’s worth her time, or Del Rey, deluded and desperate enough to stay with somebody who’s so clearly no good for her."

What people like Schrodt can't comprehend is that many women are comfortable enough in their role and their relationships that they adore simple pleasures like gaming at home with their man or going to the local pub with him, drinking, and playing darts with their friends. These are the moments that make up a rich, full life together, the bulk of which is spent simply enjoying one another's company. But apparently, this behavior is a betrayal of feminism or something.

Del Rey further apostatized when she dismissed feminism in an interview. “For me, the issue of feminism is just not an interesting concept,” she told Fader in a 2014 interview. “I’m more interested in, you know, SpaceX and Tesla, what’s going to happen with our intergalactic possibilities. Whenever people bring up feminism, I’m like, god. I’m just not really that interested.”

But now, the 39-year-old siren may have sinned beyond the point from which she can ever make her way back to polite society: she married a redneck. The Daily Mail covered the story.

Lana Del Rey marries alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in shock wedding on Louisiana bayou - one month after debuting romance https://t.co/fWeqbTSFV7 pic.twitter.com/AKdaHTThtj — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 27, 2024







Lana Del Rey is officially a married woman as she tied the knot with gator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene on Thursday — just one month after their romance was revealed. The unlikely couple exchanged vows by the water in Des Allemandes, Louisiana — the same bayou where Dufrene operates his popular swamp boat tours.

Swamp boat tours? Dufrene, 49, is a captain and alligator tour guide to the stars at Airboat Tours by Arthur Matherne — not very urbane. But maybe the newlyweds could still be accepted in the cocktail party circuit as that quirky, campy couple who add a touch of flyover Americana to the scene?

Or maybe not. Dufrene's past social media posts (he has since set his Facebook account to private) have been rather … right. He's against transgender "women" in girls' bathrooms and vaccine mandates. And — the ultimate sin — he appears to be a Trump supporter. Here's an example of a screengrab of one of his posts that has survived on the internet:

Naturally, speculation is running rampant that Del Rey herself is also a reviled Trump supporter. I wonder whether she'll be able to put off questions about her political sympathies forever. But wouldn't it be wonderful if we had just one beautiful, talented, BIG pop star on our side? Wouldn't it be a thing of beauty to see Del Ray perform at President Trump 47's inaugural ball?