The Morning Briefing: 'Conservative' Supreme Court Paves Superhighway to Totalitarianism

I remember when former President Donald Trump got three conservative justices on the Supreme Court and panicky Democrats were screeching that were heading back to colonial times.

Nope, just 1984.

Conservatives are back in familiar, "With friends like these..." territory. Painfully familiar, I should say. The erosion of faith in our institutions has been, put mildly, depressing. It just got worse, and greatly raised the already sky-high stakes for the 2024 presidential election. Some of the justices who conservatives hoped would be friendlies weren't so friendly yesterday.

Here's a synopsis from Chris:

The Supreme Court ruled today on issues involving laws preventing social media outlets from censoring opinions. The first opinion the court released on Wednesday was the 6-3 ruling in Murthy v. Missouri, which concerned COVID-19 censorship. The court ruled that the plaintiffs didn't have standing to sue the federal government for pressuring social media companies to suppress opinions about COVID that didn't fit the government's narrative.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the majority opinion; Justice Samuel Alito wrote the dissent, with Gorsuch and Thomas joining him in the minority.

As I've mentioned before, I don't often write about the legal stuff because it's not my strongest area for opinionated pontification. This one stinks too much for me to let it go. I've been a stand-up comic and a writer my whole adult life, so free speech is rather high up on my list of priorities. Any whiff of the heavy hand of the government interfering with it makes me feel obligated to talk about it until they finally succeed in shutting me up.

The COVID-era collusion between the Biden administration and the major social media platforms to disenfranchise and financially ruin anyone who questioned the efficacy or safety of the vaccines was a dark time for free speech conservative media types.

The Democrats have had the major mainstream media outlets under their control for decades. It was social media that gave conservative new media outlets and activist groups the edge to grow. In 2009, I co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party with three other people who I knew only on Twitter. In fact, Twitter was essentially the virtual town square for all of the bloggers and activists in the movement.

Most of us who write for larger conservative media outlets began as bloggers flying solo and pimping our stuff on Twitter and Facebook. YouTube eventually became an integral part of the mix as well.

When the lefties who ran these companies realized that conservative media people had used them as promotional vehicles to become more prominent, the pushback began. It got very bad during the 2020 election, and worse during the 2021 vaccine days because they were, you know, being pressured by the President of the United States.

Which is still on the anti-liberty menu.

Catherine wrote a post featuring responses to the ruling from free speech advocates, including this one from Matt Kibbe (who I got to know well during those Tea Party social media days):

Blaze TV podcaster Matt Kibbe pulled no punches: “This reveals the real majority in the Supreme Court, and they hate you for your liberties.”

BINGO.

It's like slathering your bare feet in baby oil and stepping onto a very steep, and already slippery slope.

I'm sure that the Biden lackeys will soon be in touch with everyone except Elon Musk.

With this generous assist from SCOTUS, Big Tech can still freely work with the Biden administration to financially throttle conservative media when we write about things that don't fit the Dems' narratives. There's a significant negative financial impact when that happens.

SFK of the Day

Denial Central: NY Times Says Biden Could Learn Lessons on Aging From Betty White

"Any essay or article that contains the phrase, 'Mr. Biden is an effective president,' isn't proceeding from reality. You may as well say, 'Mr. Biden is a talented opera singer,' or, 'Mr. Biden is everyone's favorite Miss Teen USA winner.' They're all sentiments that aren't based on anything observable in the multiverse."

Shot of Vodka

Denmark Taxes Cow Farts Because Everything Is Absurd

"You have to figure that if the planet can support this much animal life, then the planet will support about this much animal life. All we humans did was promote and protect the particular animals that serve our purposes — in ways that often lead to tasty ribeye steaks. That's a win."



VodkaPundit. You'll Never Believe Who Biden Is Using Now to Buy Votes in November

SCOTUS Rules on COVID-Era Social Media Censorship

‘Gut Punch’: Free Speech Lovers Lament SCOTUS Ruling

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Welcome to the Second Thirty Years' War

The Receipts: All Three of Trump's Debate Opponents Have Compared Him to Hitler

MTV News Goes Dark, Pulls Its Archives

LET'S GO BRANDON. At Least 50 ISIS-K-Related Illegals Are in the U.S. and No One Knows Where They Are

Good Luck Trying to Rent an Apartment in Biden's Economy

North Korea to Send 'Cannon Fodder' Troops to Fight in Ukraine, What Could Go Wrong?

Nate Silver Drops a Truth Bomb About the Election, and the Left Won't Like It

A Film About the 21 Christian Martyrs Slaughtered by ISIS Faces Challenges

New Ad Reminds Voters of Biden's Broken Promises as the President Arrives in Atlanta

Some Christians Believe America Is Souring on Their Faith

Oakland in Crisis As Mayor Maintains Her Innocence After FBI Raid on Her House

Democrat Strategists Accidentally Admit Biden's Record Is Garbage

Will a Program to Increase Black Kidney Transplants Do More Harm Than Good?

Stossel. A Candidate Who Cares About Freedom

Shapiro. What Trump Needs to Do in Debate

Schlichter. Fake Conservatives and Status Quo Parties Are Failing in Britain and Around the Globe

Biden Campaign Says Trump Is 'Exploiting' Immigrant Crimes for His Own Good

AOC Finally Weighed in on Jamaal Bowman's Loss. There's Just a Major Problem, and It Gets Worse

Biden Aides Furious CNN Won't Fact Check Trump During Debate

GOP's 'Response' To Murthy Absolutely Perfect

Cam&Co. Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership Slams Surgeon General's Anti-Gun Activism

What's Behind Giffords' Smear of New NRA President?

Oh. 'Antifa Super Soldier' Announces He is Non-Binary Prior to Sentencing

Ukraine Pokes the Bear, Starts Talks to Join EU

Biggest Non-Secret Out of Secret Recording Leak Ever: Labour's NetZero Plans to Cost Britain Bigly

WATCH: Tucker Carlson Delivers an Absolute Masterclass in How to Deal With a Dishonest Reporter

Poll: Virtually Nobody Cares Who Trump Taps As His Running Mate

Leftist Robert Reich Says He's 'Worried' About Biden Debating Trump. He's Absolutely Right.

Cam Edwards Gives X an Update on His Wife and a Way for YOU to Help Lift Her Spirits

Lefties Are Big Mad at AIPAC for Costing Jamaal Bowman His Seat in Congress

Briana Joy Gray Realizes It’s Time to Stop Voting for Democrats

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 228: Comedian Ellen Karis Talking About Trump, NYC, Crime and Comedy

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. German Teen Raped by Immigrants, Woman Sentenced to Prison for 'Insulting' One

Loving ‘Humanity,’ Hating Humans: Dostoevsky and Leftists’ False ‘Virtue’

This Iranian Presidential Election May Be Surprisingly Different

Reality May Be Starting to Sink in at the Biden Campaign

Hated Forced-Masking? You Won’t Believe What They’ve Got in Store For Bird Flu

Does Posting the Ten Commandments in Classrooms 'Promote' Religion?

Yep, Electric Car Owners Are Huge Suckers

