You'll Never Believe Who Biden Is Using Now to Buy Votes in November

There's tension inside the Biden Cabal between White House officials who want to soft-pedal oil sanctions on nasty foreign producers like Putinist Russia and Islamist Iran and Treasury Department staffers who have a soul.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Biden "wants to keep gas prices stable ahead of the election by encouraging oil to flow into global markets," and if that means imposing "softer-than-expected sanctions on major oil producers" like two to nasties mentioned above, then so be it.

Oh, and also Venezuela. What's the big deal in appeasing a socialist basket case like Nicolás Maduro when you're already servicing Vladimir Putin and whoever is in charge of Iran since President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash last month.

(Two cheers for gravity!)

An unnamed senior administration official told the WSJ, "The president has wanted to do everything that he could to make sure that American consumers have the lowest price possible at the pump, as it affects families’ daily lives."

Every dollar of oil revenue that goes into Caracas, Moscow, and Tehran's coffers is another dollar that can be spent propping up the socialist Maduro regime, prolonging the Russo-Ukraine War, or providing the missiles, guns, and ammo that Hamas uses to murder Jews.

ASIDE: I don't mind paying a little extra for each gallon when it supports producers in this country, or producers in countries that aren't endstage socialist hellholes, warmongering neoimperialists, or Islamic terror states. I do mind paying a little extra when it's American producers getting shut down by overregulation.

I was kidding with the headline — of course, you believe that Biden would suck up to Moscow and Tehran to keep gas prices lower to save his overinflated ego from the historical ignominy of becoming the next Jimmy Carter.

The Wall Street Journal headlined their report with "Biden Wants to Be Tough With Russia and Iran—But Wants Low Gas Prices Too," but that doesn't quite capture the essence of the story.

Let me slip into Editor Mode and propose an alternative headline: "Biden Wants to Buy Votes with Russian and Iranian Oil While Still Appearing Tough on Russia and Iran."

Better?

Meanwhile — you knew there had to be more because the Biden Administration prefers multilayered screwups whenever possible — global supply chains are stretched thinner than at any time since the stupid and unnecessary COVID-19 lockdowns.

Here's why: "As Houthi rebels intensify strikes on vessels headed for the Suez Canal, global shipping prices are soaring, raising fears of product shortages and delays."

On the one hand, the Biden administration refuses to get serious about the Houthi pirates disrupting Red Sea global shipping with missiles and direct attacks. On the other hand, Biden is helping Iran keep the Houthi well-funded and well-supplied with its lame oil sanctions.

There's no strategy from the Biden White House. The Cabal might not even be willfully determined to screw things up, although I'd need some convincing on that one. Mostly, though, there is only the High Holy Day of November 5 and an ever-shifting series of increasingly desperate exigencies to try and get Biden past it.