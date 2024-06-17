The Morning Briefing: Dems' 2024 Platform — Your Reality Is Wrong, Stupid Voters

Top O' the Briefing

(Note: The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be taking the week off in recognition of International Panic Day (18), the Summer Solstice (20), and Kruisersis's birthday (22). It will return next week tanned, rested, and ready. We hope.)

At the height of the pandemic, when the memes were flowing stronger than the B.S. from the CDC and WHO, a favorite of mine said, "I can't wait for things to be precedented again."

Little did we know then that there was no cure for "unprecedented" on the horizon. This presidential election year is serving up heaps of the stuff on the regular. We've got the two old guys running against each other. Donald Trump has been convicted of a bunch of non-felony felonies in a kangaroo court. Joe Biden is a slurring moron from a bad "SNL" skit that never ends.

Anyone who bets on what's going to happen between now and November is just flushing money down the toilet.

Politics aside, what we have been seeing from Biden physically and mentally has been truly bizarre. It isn't bizarre that an octogenarian is going through this things, of course, it's bizarre because he's still the most powerful man in the world and his precipitous decline is so painfully public. As many of us have written, we would have nothing but sympathy for him if he weren't destroying the country.

The video evidence of Biden's deterioration is beyond overwhelming at this point. Those who are in charge of logistics for this circus of an administration, however, would like you to know it is all an illusion.

This is from Matt:

By now, you’ve seen the footage of Barack Obama stepping in as Joe Biden’s handler at last week’s Hollywood fundraiser. The video, which has gone viral, is quite disturbing to watch. It was lucky for Biden that his former boss was there to snap him out of his old man trance and lead him off stage. Except, according to the White House, it never happened. “Fresh off being fact checked by at least 6 mainstream news organizations for lying about President Biden with cheap fakes, Rupert Murdoch’s sad little super pac, the New York Post, is back to disrespecting it’s readers and itself once again by pretending the President taking in an applauding crowd for a few seconds is somehow wrong,” Biden’s senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement to The Hill. “Their ethical standards could deal with a little unfreezing.”

The snippiness from Bates is telling. Biden's handlers are tasked with defending the indefensible, and it is obviously taking a toll on them.

What the Dems would have us believe is that the many videos we see of Biden wandering around like he dropped some vintage Woodstock acid and then got hit with a tranq dart were edited in some nefarious rightwing nutjob entertainment complex.

"Cheap fakes" is the new "selective editing." For years, the Democrats have been excusing away damning video by saying that it was edited to remove context. Now that we're into the AI age, they're just going to say it's all made up.

The thing is, most of the videos where Biden looks awful have been released into the wild by perfectly Dem-friendly outlets. The conservative bogeyman with mad deep fake and editing skills simply does not exist.

Joe Biden's abandonment of his faculties does exist, however. Given the fact that the President of the United States frequently has a camera on him, our lying eyes are going to be given plenty more chances to lie. This video is from something my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs wrote yesterday:

Here is Rebecca's assessment:

There is no way to positively spin this. It sounds like the president has truly lost it. He's likely yelling gibberish at the press, as a way to mock them and their questions. At best, he's reminding the American people the kind of disdain he has for the press. "That video is like watching a drunk homeless guy who hangs out in a park and shouts at birds," Bonchie at our sister site of RedState mentioned.

Rebecca is dead-on here: Team Biden can spin until they're all dizzy, but it isn't going to change the fact that their puppet president has lost it. He shouldn't be left in charge of an ice cream cone in a public park, let alone the responsibilities of the chief executive of the United States of America. It matters not that the president can delegate a lot, this guy is a train wreck who should be spending his days on a beach in Delaware, screeching at the seagulls.

It's not just the sobering reality of Biden's behavior that the public is being told to ignore, it's the harsh reality of the consequences of his policies too. I've been writing for over a year about Paul Krugman spinning for Bidenflation in The New York Times. It's in the same vein of "What you're experiencing isn't real."

Democrats haven't yet adjusted to the fact that their ability to craft and maintain false narratives isn't what it used to be. The digital age has greatly loosened their stranglehold on information. Loud mouths like me who are more fond of the truth keep working on ruining their party. (Quick reminder that you can help us ruin it by becoming a VIP subscriber. Promo code KRUISERMB gets you 50% off!)

Joe Biden's people will keep the illusionist shtick going because they can't run on his record or remake him into an inspiring leader between now and the election.

They should probably just focus on cornering the Adderall market for the first debate.

Of Course the White House Correspondents' Association Is Working With the Dems

"Having anyone who is employed by NBC News championing objectivity and a lack of an agenda is akin to partying for a week with Keith Richards in 1977 and hearing him extoling the virtues of teetotaling. There's bias, there's egregious bias, then there is the news organization that sticks Joy Reid in front of a camera five nights a week."



"Thanks to base closures and an almost criminal neglect by Congress of our naval infrastructure, we lack the ability to expand our shipbuilding and maintenance to match pace with China. We can't even properly repair and refit the ships and subs we do have — and what we have are too few."



Contrary Take: Maybe Trump Was Right to Accept Biden's Sundowner Debate Rules

KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov Warned Us About the Unquenchable Thirst for Fake News in 1984

Russia, Saudi Arabia Strike Major Blows at the U.S. Dollar

Trans Dancer Who Bared Chest at White House Accused of Sexual Assault

The Media's Latest Effort To Help Biden Is So Hilariously Bad

