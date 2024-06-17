NY Superintendents Knew of Graphic Porn Given 7th Grade Kids

Sex toys and m*sturbation and groping, oh my! A New York superintendent and her assistant were caught on camera admitting they knew a seventh grade teacher was exposing students to shockingly graphic sexual content — but never informed parents of the issue.

Advertisement

Libs of TikTok shared a video reportedly filmed by a mother disturbed at content she discovered was being shared to middle schoolers. “Superintendent Karen Gagliardi and Assistant Superintendent Tracey Norman at Lakeland Central School District. [sic] in New York admitted to an undercover mom that they were aware of p*rn0gr*phic images that were distributed to students by seventh-grade teacher, Steve Trinkle,” Libs of TikTok explained. Throughout the footage, the superintendent calmly assents to all the points the mother brings up, but merely says the issue was “addressed” without apologizing, even when the mother pointed out that the parents weren’t aware of the content.

The video apparently shows the mother challenging Gagliardi and Norman on a personality test that all the students took, as confirmed by Gagliardi. But Trinkle had not only a record of the children’s personality test results, but also data on their “sexual proclivity,” data he reportedly admitted to using for years. “Children were given assignments that — from adult websites containing sexually explicit media and content,” the mother continued.

BREAKING: Superintendent Karen Gagliardi and Assistant Superintendent Tracey Norman at Lakeland Central School District. in New York admitted to an undercover mom that they were aware of p*rn0gr*phic images that were distributed to students by seventh-grade teacher, Steve… pic.twitter.com/qxNTTfSnSc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2024

Advertisement

Overlaid on the footage of Gagliardi and Norman are samples of the images and videos Trinkle is accused of showing to his students, and listed by the mother. “It’s pornography,” the mother protested of some graphic content, to which Superintendant Gagliardi agreed, “Yes.” The mother went on, “That’s a primate masturbating, [and] crows sometimes have sex with dead crows.” Gagliardi makes a noise of assent, admitting, “They’re underage children, they’re not of age to give consent… And we know that.” Not that it seemed to disturb her excessively.

Next, the mother quoted from a video shown to the kids that said, “‘middle schoolers love to heavy pet each other,’ and that ‘the only thing that feels better than heavy petting and groping is sex.’” This for seventh graders!! How sick is Trinkle? Gagliardi countered coolly, “We understand, and we know that this occurred, and we’ve dealt with it.” Again, no apology, at least not in the clips included in the video.

The mother cited “pornography, sex dolls, sex toys, p[*]nis extenders, arousal pills, weight loss pills,” all content to which the middle school kids were exposed. “You know children do not tell their parents stuff like this.” Gagliardi again repeated in reply, “Yes. We understand. We know.” The mother explained that the school’s principal told her he had discussed the issue with both Gagliardi and Norman, who considered it a “personnel” and “technology issue,” something they were “moving on” from — a teacher showing porn and sex dolls to minors! Gagliardi confirmed this fact.

Advertisement

Trinkle “and this district has [sic] given out very dangerous and risky assignments,” the mother insisted, to another “yes” from Gagliardi. The children should be “counseled by their parents, and the parents don’t even know it happened,” the mother ended. Gagliardi awkwardly nodded, saying, “Okay. Well, I heard — I heard what you’re saying, and I will follow up with the building.”

This is explicit and disturbing sexual grooming of minors, and yet the school district administrators can do little more than avoid eye contact and talk about “moving on” as if showing kids graphic porn were a trivial incident. This is the insanity of the American school system now, and, in a right-minded society, such actions as Trinkle’s would be automatically considered criminal.