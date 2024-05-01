The Morning Briefing: 'Free Palestine' Brownshirts Need a Heavy Dose of Consequences

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Palquinniss was unwavering in his obsession to bring exotically-scented artisanal unguents to the global fitness market.

Advertisement

Near the beginning of Monday's Briefing, I wrote that I knew that we would get around to talking about the anti-Semitic "Free Palestine" protests on America's college campuses some time this week. I honestly thought it would be the next day and am a little surprised we made it this far before the brats took center stage.

For those who went to bed early and/or maybe getting a late start on the news today, here's a quick catch-up from the news that Paula covered last night:

Under the cover of darkness on Tuesday evening, New York Police Department officers raided anti-Israel demonstrations at Columbia University and City University of New York.

Finally.

The people who were supposed to be the adults at these schools failed miserably and let the situations get completely out of hand. They're incompetent commies and they were sympathizing with the idiot kids who they were supposed to be supervising, so things were never going to get better while they were "in charge."

These administrators, professors, and their youthful charges happened to be throwing their ignorant hatefests the city that has the largest municipal police force in the United States. It was never going to work out well for them.

This is from Paula's post:

NYPD brought the paddy wagon.



Protesters are getting a cold, hard jail cell tonight.pic.twitter.com/YEp3NYYP56 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 1, 2024

Advertisement

Beautiful, no? An update at the end of the post says that the NYPD cleaned things up at Columbia rather efficiently.

The is a good start, but a start is all it is. We got to this point because these kids are from a generation that was raised practically without the experience of consequences. I'm being generous with the "practically" there. Who knows? A few of them may have been raised in an environment where they heard the word "No" and just happened be overwhelmed by peer pressure and mob mentality.

A night or two in jail is no picnic, but kids can get over that. I may or may not be expressing sentiments from the memories of a rather rambunctious young adulthood.

I don't think that people should have the rest of their lives ruined for doing stupid things in their late teens or early twenties; that is what that part of life is for, after all. However, one will keep doing stupid things if one is allowed to get away with everything when one is young.

Columbia administrators had finally gotten around to suspending some of the student protesters, but all the kids had to do to fix the problem was sign a pledge that amounted to little more than a pinkie swear.

Whatever legal ramifications there could be might not come into play in New York City. As we are all aware, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and those who work for him are singularly focused on harassing former President Donald Trump and interfering with the presidential election.

Advertisement

Real criminals, like frothing anti-Israel mobs who assault journalists on college campuses are often overlooked by Bragg and Co.

If these kids get nothing more than a night in jail and a couple of taxpayer-funded meals they'll start agitating again real soon.

One last thing. I don't keep referring to the protesters as "Brownshirts" or "Hitler Youth" just because I'm me and I like coming up with derogatory names for people who deserve them. In this case, the epithets more than fit. This is from something that Grayson wrote yesterday:

Students at the University of Wisconsin are the latest bunch of college kids camping on school grounds to declare support for Hamas as they fight Israel, and apparently, they really did start saying "Heil Hitler" at a group of Jewish students passing by.

Like I said, these miscreants really need to be welcomed into the functional world of uncomfortable consequences.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Fun fact: "Duck Runs a Marathon and Gets a Medal" is the title of Charo's lone venture into slam poetry.

Duck runs in a marathon and gets a medal pic.twitter.com/nDjLxUrY3e — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 30, 2024

Advertisement





SFK of the Day

Dems and Their Lawless Judiciary Psychopaths Are Determined to Make Trump a Living Martyr

"The Tijuana Donkey Show that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is producing in Judge Juan Merchan's courtroom is certainly entertaining to the Dem base. Their base, however, is comprised of mentally unwell people who are all breathing manifestations of a feelings journal that's scribbled full of daddy issues. Joe and Edna Moderate in Des Moines may not be as entertained by the spectacle. (I had a whole 'donkey-shaving' thing I was going to add there, but I refrained. Who even am I now?)"

Shot of Vodka

FAFO Video: New Yorker Keys Florida Trump Supporter's Car but Then…

"Florida Man is pressing charges of criminal mischief, thank you very much, which is a third-degree felony and punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. If Brothers were to get the book thrown at him, he'd be getting out in plenty of time to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis win the presidency near the end of Donald Trump's second term."

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Would You Like a Little Biden Propaganda with Your Amateur Pr0n?

NYPD Conducts Nighttime Raids on Pro-Hamas University Agitators

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Has a Meltdown After MSNBC Challenges Her Talking Points

Texas Is the Second State to Say It Will Defy Biden Administration Title IX Revisions on Gender

Mine are he/him/heavily armed. The Pronoun Police Are Coming for You and Your Rights

Advertisement

We're Allowing Tantrum-Throwing Children to Drive Our Politics

Refreshing: Ohio State's President Says Protestor Arrests Were Necessary for Campus Safety

Is California’s Drought Man-Made by Climate Wokies?

Backers of Brett Kavanaugh Riots Now Have Christian Crisis Pregnancy Centers in Crosshairs

I Got Invited to Speak at UCLA. Guess What Happened Next.

An Effective Fix to Foreigners Voting: Cajun Style

The Left Relives Its Glory Days as Danger Looms

Who Will Decide How Much Free Speech We're Allowed?

Tusks Clash at the Utah GOP Convention

The Judge Drops the Hammer on Trump for Breaking Gag Order

Fani's Follies Continue: A State Rep. Sues Willis While the DA Dodges Debates

Eight Daily Newspapers Sue Open AI and Microsoft Over Use of Copyrighted Articles for 'Generative AI'

Pro-Hamas Wisconsin Students Heil Hitler During Protests

Trump Is Gagged, but Only NOW Does the Judge Wag a Limp Finger at His Trial's Biggest Trash Talkers

Townhall Mothership

It Looks Like Biden Aides Really Did Want Karine Jean-Pierre Gone

Um...NO. Biden White House Considers Bringing Palestinians to United States As 'Refugees'

A Group of Female Athletes Boycotted an Event Against a 'Trans' Athlete. Here's What Happened Next.

Schumer's Speech Calling Out Pro-Hamas Protests at Columbia 'Doesn't Go Far Enough' Warns Lawler

Commies. LA County Hits 'Pause' Button on Concealed Carry Approvals

Cam&Co. Massachusetts Dems Face Pushback from Black Gun Owners

Advertisement

Al Capone's Favorite Gun Up For Auction Once Again

Hell froze over. Shock News From UK: NHS Declares Sex a Biological Fact

University of Florida "Is Not a Day Care" - There Are Consequences for Protests

Portland State University Protesters Occupy and Vandalize Library, Campus Closed

Arizona Rancher Will Not Face Retrial on Murder of Illegal Immigrant

Donald Trump Maintains an Edge in All 7 Swing States, Including One Where He's Never Pulled Off a Victory

Journalist Assaulted on CUNY Campus in 'Brutal, Crazy Attack' for Carrying American Flag

AOC Lashes Out at Mayor Eric Adams After He Promises to Intervene in Columbia Protest

South Carolina Medicaid Office Caught Red-handed Distributing Voter Registration Forms to Refugees

Projection Overload! Ilhan Omar Accuses GOP of Putting Hamas Protesters in Danger and it is TOO MUCH

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #105: Let's Send the 'Free Palestine' Kids to Gaza

Antisemites Deface Statue of Washington, Friend of the Jews

Hammer v. Anvil: Irrationality Destroys Men and Societies

So Russell Brand Got Baptized. What's Next for Him?

Donald Trump Is Running Against Three Democrat Presidents

Just Who Will Speaker Johnson Be Working for When Democrats Stymie GOP Efforts to Depose Him?

Advertisement

The Trump vs. RFK Vaccine Debacle: A Strategic and Moral Analysis

Illegal Immigrant Murders Girlfriend, Toddler in Florida

The World Is Waking Up to the Transgender Fallacy. Why Can’t the U.S.?

Around the Interwebz

‘The Fall Guy’ Eyes $30 Million-Plus Debut

Mysterious “gpt2-chatbot” AI model appears suddenly, confuses experts

Why Do Some People Sneeze So Darn Loudly?

Bee Me

DUDE.

Delta Introduces New Short Plane For Special-Needs Pilots https://t.co/gForEWTSnE pic.twitter.com/HubSM8GW7P — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 30, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The detail in this! I'd love to see it in person.

The Virgin and Child in a Garland of Flowers https://t.co/azYnL0Q20f pic.twitter.com/J9Lih5swHY — Peter Paul Rubens (@artistrubens) April 19, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I am an American of Polish descent, and I approve this message.