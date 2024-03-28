The Morning Briefing: I Want to Get My Hands on Some of That 'Migrant' Money

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Aerendelia just knew that her papier-mâché Hugh Grant miniatures would be a hit at the Feral Cat Fancier Charity Bazaar.

According to Merriam-Webster, a migrant is, "a person who moves regularly in order to find work, especially in harvesting crops." While it's not in the definition, there's a heavy implication that the migrants are moving about legally.

As we are all aware, "migrant" is the latest catchall in the euphemistic evolution away from illegal immigrants. A good many of them are still here illegally, of course. If any of them did want to look for work, they really don't have to anymore, thanks to Joe Biden's casual disregard for American taxpayers.

Lincoln wrote something the other day about the latest bit of largesse that is being thrown at the illegals in the Big Apple:

Forget the headlines. As it turns out, New York City can be very affordable if one is an illegal immigrant. In fact, thanks to the city's policies, those who crossed the border illegally enjoy a variety of benefits and financial breathing room that is not available to the natives of Gotham. On Monday, New York began handing out prepaid debit cards to illegal families.

Variations on this theme are playing out all over the country. Here in Tucson, they're being deposited in hotels near the airport. I don't know where the businesspeople who typically stay in those hotels are going now. They're just here spending money and helping the local economy, after all.

This would be awful enough even if the border situation were somewhat under control. Or if it were on its way to getting under control. Here's Catherine with the bad news about that:

This year we had the worst February ever for the number of illegal alien apprehensions as Joe Biden’s border catastrophe continues to spiral — and stampede — out of all control. Border Patrol apprehended over 140,000 illegals in February, a double-digit increase over January’s numbers, which means that the border invasion has reached truly alarming proportions. The number of illegal migrant entrants under the Biden administration just since October is larger than the populations of multiple American states.

Any uptick in apprehensions almost certainly means that the number of those who are getting away is increasing as well. Every way that Biden's border nightmare can get uglier, it does. For the longest time, the problem was that the Biden administration wasn't acknowledging the severity of the crisis. Biden's people are at least now willing to admit that there is a problem. As we can see, nothing has improved since they've shifted their stance. It's only getting worse.

The only plan Biden and the Democrats have for dealing with the crisis seems to be to blame Republicans. The line goes that they're not giving Biden what he needs to undo his own mess. That's ludicrous, of course, but the Dems' media mouthpieces sell the fiction hard.

The big worry is how the Democrats are going to sneak their new debit card and free lodging companions into the electorate in November, because you know they've got to be working on it. New York City is actively trying to get illegals involved in municipal elections. My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold writes that, thus far, the courts are having none of that.

The Democrats want to dilute the integrity of our elections as much as possible, and they're always looking for new ways to do it. It may not be their public mission statement, but we know that's what they're all about. Getting anyone who shows up — whether by legal or illegal means — on the voter rolls for municipal elections would be a real help to them.

Those debit cards aren't just buying food and diapers.

SFK of the Day

Weird, Huh? Biden Campaign and NYT in Sync on 'Trump Will Kill Obamacare' Talking Point.

"Betting apps should give over/under odds on how many coherent sentences there are when both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris speak at the same event. I'm taking the under every time. Maybe Madame Veep was only tagging along because DOCTOR Mama Jill is sick of helping him off of stages."

Measles Returns to Chicago, and You'll Never Guess Where

'"It is a strange first-world irony that wealthier, better-educated parents are the ones reducing infant vaccination rates,' Orange County, Calif., medical director Matt Zahn said a few years ago. 'Many people in this country have never seen a case of measles... We’re a victim of our own success.'

I'm reminded now of Tom Lehrer's old joke about a college friend who attended medical school and was specializing in 'diseases of the rich.' It's a lucrative field, to be sure — even though, when it comes to measles, the market was entirely self-created."

VodkaPundit. Let's Talk About the Absolute Worst Thing in the World

